2B Boys State Basketball: Brewster battle back to drop Toutle Lake

SPOKANE — The Toutle Lake Ducks were picture perfect for the first half of Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup with Brewster at Spokane Arena, but the Bears woke from their hibernation and clawed their way all the way back to down the Ducks 67-65 on a baseline jumper with five seconds left to eliminate Toutle Lake from title contention at the 2B boys state tournament.

“It was right there to get a chance to go play in the semis tomorrow night and we just didn’t get her done,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said.

The Ducks were lights out in the first half. After one of Brewster’s go-to scorers Kelson Gebbers went down with an injury, the Ducks swiped all the momentum from the Bears to take a 19-9 lead after a quarter.

Despite the success, Ducks’ coach was dismayed seeing an impactful injury.

“When he went down that was very disappointing,” Swanson said. “You don’t ever want to see a kid go down, especially at this point in the season.”

Zach Swanson took a beating more akin to what a football player has to go through, but he valiantly fought through the bumps and bruises all night, willing shots into the hoop left and right on his way to a 35-point showing.

“He’s been like that all season,” Coach Swanson said. “For a sophomore to do what he does, he gets knocked around all over the place but he’s pretty tough, pretty durable.”

Swanson helped lift the Ducks to a 39-22 lead at the half with seemingly everything working in the Ducks’ favor. Despite being the No. 11 seed facing off with the No. 4 Bears, the Ducks looked every bit the better team early on as they knocked down nearly 60% (14-of-24) of their shots before the break.

“I thought for the most part in the first half we did what we wanted to do offensively,” Coach Swanson said. “We did a pretty good job taking care of the ball against their pressure.”

But the Bears weren’t finished yet, despite the 17-point hole, and Swanson knew it.

“I told them at halftime they are going to come out and they would get into full court pressure,” Coach Swanson said. “We need to do a good job of handling the ball, handling the pressure and getting stops defensively and we didn’t. We got sloppy with the ball a little bit in the second half.”

The Bear slowly and methodically took points back in the third, cutting the lead down to 10 at 52-42 to start the fourth where they proceeded to make a shot from the paint, then knock down a three to cut the lead to just five points with less than a minute gone in the fourth.

“We gave their offense some easy put backs and then they kind of just got going,” Coach Swanson said. “They got shooting the three and just started knocking down stuff.”

The Ducks managed to hold the Bears from creeping any closer for a few minutes, but after a Toutle Lake timeout with the Ducks up 58-51, the Bears rattled off nine straight points to take the lead.

The score went back and forth for the remaining minutes, but the Bears had the ball last and took advantage as Adaih Najera hit a fadeaway from the baseline to go ahead a final time. The Ducks had no timeouts after the make, forcing them to take a desperation heave in the closing seconds from half court but came up empty.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our guys though,” Coach Swanson said. “We hung tough and battled them right to the bitter end.”

Zach Swanson added a team-high nine rebounds to go along with his game-high 35 points. Connor Cox added nine points and Jacob Nicholson and Hunter Lundquist both added seven.

Although the Ducks can no longer win a title, they are still in the hunt for a top finish at the tournament. They’ll move on to the consolation bracket where they’ll take on Columbia (Burbank) at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

“We will bounce back and we’ll be ready to go tomorrow, I guarantee you that because we want to be around on Saturday so we’ll go give it a heck of an effort,” Swanson said.

A win would put the Ducks into the fourth place game with a chance to walk away with a trophy.

“We talked about coming over and getting the hardware, so tomorrow is a hardware day,” Coach Swanson said.

