2B Boys Golf: Wahkiakum, Winlock off the pace against Adna

CHEHALIS — The Mules and Cardinals had a hard time finding the fairway at Riverside Golf Course on Tuesday and couldn’t match Adna in a 2B boys golf match. Winlock only brought two golfers and was unable to record an official score, but Wahkiakum’s five lost to Adna 241-205.

Adna’s Aaron Aselton was the match medalist with a round of 48, Braeden Salme came in one stroke behind his fellow Pirate at 48 and Chase Collins finished on 50.

Brodie Avalon turned in the best score for the Mules with a round of 55. Kyle Sauce notched a 56 for Wahkiakum while Avery Wiltse-Hiatt and Colton Vik finished with scores of 64 and 66, respectively.

Preston Davis fired the best round for Winlock with 65 swings.

