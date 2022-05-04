 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2B Boys Golf

2B Boys Golf: Tabor trades in tools of ignorance, shoots one under par for Kalama

Lewis River Golf Course hole one

Pictured is hole one of the Lewis River Golf Course in Woodland on Friday.

 Katelyn Metzger

WOODLAND — Todd Tabor went out and proved he’s no one trick pony Wednesday when he rattled off a one under par score over nine holes to lead the Kalama Chinooks over Wahkiakum and Ilwaco in a boys golf match.

With the district tournament just around the corner the three teams got together at Lewis River Golf Course for a non-league tune up. The Chinooks won the day with a score of 185 while Wahkiakum recorded a 210. Ilwaco brought only three players and did not have an official score.

Even though it had been more than several months since he competed with his high school team during the fall season Tabor looked no worse for the wear. The Kalama senior shot a 34 to earn match medalist honors even as he finds himself in the midst of a successful campaign on the baseball diamond.

“He was just hitting the ball extremely well,” Kalama coach Doug Maynard said. “What was surprising is we really haven't practiced that much so he’s obviously been putting in time over the winter, and he’s also the catcher on the high school baseball team so he’s been putting in time that way, too.”

Fellow Chinook Cooper Hahn backed up Tabor’s round with a score of 43.

The district tournament is set for May 17-18 at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis. The state tournament is scheduled for May 24-25 in Deer Park on the outskirts of Spokane.

