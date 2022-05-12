2B Boys Golf: Kalama and Winlock in the rough at Newaukum

CHEHALIS — The Kalama and Winlock boys golf teams learned all about the high grass and the water hazard bass at Newaukum Valley Golf Course on Thursday. The Chinooks and Cardinals dodged fits of rain and misfired at times as Adna set the bar with a team score of 177.

Kalama finished with combined score of 204 for their four players. Winlock only brought three players and did not qualify for an official score.

Adna’s Andrew Grim was the match medalist with a round of 41. Aaron Aselton was right behind his teammate at 43 and Braeden Salme finished on 46. Seth Meister had the highest score of all qualifying Pirates, matching the next lowest score from either of the other two teams.

Pierce Hull shot a 47 for Kalama. Cooper Hahn was one stroke behind Hull and Wilson Hall finished on 52 for the Chinooks.

Preston Davis fired a 53 for Winlock’s lowest score.

