2B Baseball: Wahkiakum wins three-way pigtail, punches ticket to District

ADNA — Everything went according to plan for the Mules’ baseball team Tuesday, and even when Wahkiakum went off script the breaks kept bending their way. Entering the day in a three-way tie for the seventh and final spot to the district tournament out of the Central 2B League the Mules found themselves as the left beasts standing at the end of a three-way playoff with Morton-White Pass and Rainier after dispatching the T-Wolves 13-3 in the opener and then punching their ticket with a 4-3 nail biter over Rainier (Wash.) in the nightcap.

By the tiebreaker rules, both games were just five inning contests.

The day began with a C2BL athletic directors meeting at Gee Cee’s Truck Stop off of I-5 in Toledo. In between coffee refills and the airing of grievances both perceived and real, there was a coin flip between the three teams in question. Rainier’s coin came up as the odd duck in the bunch, winning the Mountaineers a bye in the tiebreaker format.

Not that the Mules cared much.

“We were ready for whatever,” Wahkiakum coach Garrett Radcliffe said. “I told the boys all the different scenarios yesterday and told them it doesn’t really matter. We can only control what we can control.”

And for one day at least Wahkiakum controlled its own destiny on the diamond.

Dominic Curl got the start on the mound for the Mules against Morton-White Pass and the senior did everything he could to make sure there would be a tomorrow for his team. Curl threw three innings of shutout baseball, striking out five batters and allowing just one hit.

“Dominic Curl really wanted the mound in the first game,” Radcliffe said.

Curl also got the Mules’ offense started with an RBI double in the first inning that turned into a Little League style home run thanks to the miscues of the T-Wolves outfield.

Then in the top of the fourth Wahkiakum put up the crooked number they needed, hanging seven runs to take a 9-0 lead. That cushion allowed Radcliffe the leeway to pull his starter after just 41 pitches in order to save his arm for their looming date with the Mountaineers.

Entering in relief of Curl, Grant Wilson promptly put himself in the hot seat by hitting a batter and was then rewarded with an error by the defense before giving up a double that scored both runners. After another walk, another error and another hit batsmen it looked like the Mules may have gone to the bullpen too early but he settled down in time to strike out two T-Wolves and end the threat.

Wahkiakum added four runs in the top of the fifth to push its lead to 13-2.

Mortiz Moeller put up two hits, an RBI and two runs for Wahkiakum. Teo Roch added a base knock, an RBI and two runs, while Zakk Carlson notched a single, a walk, scored two runs and drove one in. Tanner Collupy added a double and scored a run.

“We were able to put some runs on the board, a lot of crooked numbers,” Radcliffe said.

But even with an 11-run lead in the loser-out game the Mules weren’t finished sweating. Hank Bassi took to the hill as a quasi-closer in a no-save situation and struck out the first batter of the inning and then coaxed a weak groundout to first base. He then proceeded to plunk three T-Wolves in a row to bring home a run and that’s when Radcliffe decided to make a change, bringing in Parker Leitz off the bench to pitch. And Leitz rewarded his coach with a game-ending strikeout to extend the Mules’ season by at least five more innings.

With Curl still available it seemed inevitable that the Mules would turn back to their workhorse on the hill against the Mountaineers, but instead Radcliffe turned the rawhide over to Tanner Collupy and the sophomore delivered the goods. Collupy pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and just one earned run counting against his efforts.

“We don’t really have what I’d call an ace but we’ve got a great 1-2,” Radcliffe said. “Luckily we didn’t end up needing (Curl) because Collupy was so good on the mound.”

Curl found other ways to help, though, scoring twice after reaching base on a bean ball and a walk. Collupy helped his own cause at the plate by whacking a double to score Curl and walking in another appearance to advance Curl on his way around to score.

Wahkiakum scored one run in each of their turns at bat, leading 2-0 before Rainier tied the game in the top of the third inning.

Catching his second game of the day Zakk Carlson went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a run scored. Bassi added the Mules’ only other hit in the contest..

“He had a day. He was pretty solid behind the plate, too,” Radcliffe said of Carlson. “He’s really been our offensive catalyst.”

After a slow start to the season in Radcliffe’s first year at the helm the Mules have now made it back to the postseason against nearly all the odds. Not that their skipper is surprised.

“I always talk about how young we are and I feel like that’s beating a dead horse by this point… but that’s just Wahkiakum,” Radcliffe said. “These boys, they battle, so in the grand scheme of things baseball is just a game and they are able to realize that and have fun with it.”

Wahkiakum is set to play Toledo on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Long Beach. Ilwaco will be on hand to play the winner of that contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.