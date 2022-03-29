2B Baseball: Wahkiakum takes Toledo to the wire, drops two in Cheesetown

TOLEDO — The Mules had their hosts on the ropes here Tuesday but allowed the Riverhawks to slip under the wire before it was all over with Toledo taking both ends of a Central 2B League baseball doubleheader by scores of 5-4 and 13-4.

Wahkiakum grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning of play in the game that counted against league standings and set the stage for a seesaw game of positioning and chance. Toledo came back for two of their own in the bottom of the second frame, which inspired the Mules to post two more in the top of the third in order to reclaim the lead at 3-2.

Finding themselves in the runner up spot, Toledo responded in kind with two more runs in the bottom of the third to post a 4-3 advantage in a game that featured more jockeying for position than third place in a camel race.

“It was pretty nice not having any explosive innings put down on us in that first game. We’ve kind of fallen into a trap this year of giving up big innings so far this year,” Wahkiakum coach Garrett Radcliffe said. “The defense helped out a little bit more. We gave our pitchers a chance.”

Both teams managed to hang zeroes on the scoreboard in the fourth inning, with starting pitchers Tanner Collupy and Mason Miller handling the rawhide duties for Wahkiakum and Toledo, respectively.

Collupy finished his time on the mound having surrendered two earned runs over four innings before handing the ball over to Dominic Curl for the rest of the way.

“We didn’t dominate them with strikeouts but we didn’t walk them either. We just pound the zone and gave ourselves a chance,” Radcliffe said.

In the fifth inning the Mules scratched across one more run to knot the game up at 5-5. Elijah Cothren led the inning off with a single and then stole second base before coming around to score on a single by Curl.

Miller finished the inning for the Riverhawks and settled for a no decision on the hill after allowing two earned runs with five strikeouts.

With Curl now on the bump for the Mules, Toledo had to get resourceful in the fifth in order to reclaim the lead once again. Justin Filla singled to start the frame before Toledo coach Mack Gaul called on three-hole hitter Geoffrey Glass to lay down a sacrifice bunt. When the defense bobbled the ball the Riverhawks wound up with runners on first and second, so they went to the same well again, this time calling on cleanup hitter Conor Gilreath to drop a bunt down the third base line. Gilreath got the job done and Wahkiakum compounded its problem by trying unsuccessfully to force out the lead runner at third. Curl struck out the next batter but Carson Gould would suffer no such fate, rolling over a slow roller in the infield that went for a hit and scored Filla from third.

“It was a little bit of everyone. We had great execution on bunts,” Gaul said. “Our three and four hole hitters are the ones who are supposed to be driving in runs but they were the ones who got their bunts down and moved everyone along.”

Wahkiakum put the heat back on Toledo in the sixth inning thanks to a couple of walks, but Gilreath once again got the job done, this time as a pitcher by striking out a batter and coaxing a weak ground ball to second to end the inning unscathed.

Down to their final three outs, Wahkiakum faced the tough task of beating Toledo ace Caiden Schultz after Gaul pulled in the hard slinging righty to serve as closer for the day. Curl led off the inning and saw 13 pitches before turning a full count into a base on balls. He then stole second base as Schultz struck out a Mule. And then Curl stole third base as Schultz struck out another Mule. But he could not steal home and Schultz pulled the curtain on the game with one more strikeout to leave Curl stranded.

“Dominic Curl is a dominating athlete. We knew he was stealing and we knew we couldn’t stop him but we just had to bear down there and luckily got that final strikeout,” Gaul said. “I told my players that they have to get me some blood pressure medication because my heart was really going there.”

Schultz wasn’t just a one trick pony for Toledo, either, adding two base hits that included a double to his final line. Gould finished with two RBI’s and the one hit while Miller and Zane Ranney added hits for the Riverhawks near the bottom of the lineup.

For Wahkiakum, Curl and Henry Bassi each managed two hits with RBI’s to their credit.

“We call (Bassi) ‘Big Country’ and he’s a big power hitter,” Radcliffe said. “I like having him there to protect Curl in the lineup.”

The nightcap was not as kind to the beasts of burden from Cathlamet. Toledo jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and added five more in the fourth to make the score 10-4.

Trailing 13-4 in the sixth inning the Mules loaded the bases before the non-league game was called off due to darkness.

Ryker Sorenson earned the win on the mound for Toledo, pitching 3 ⅓ innings with zero earned runs and four hits allowed. Kaven Winters came away with a hold by pitching the middle 1 ⅔ innings with four strikeouts and no runs allowed.

Grant Wilson took the loss for the Mules and pitched all five innings.

Rayder Stemkoski stoked the Toledo offense at the top of the lineup with a hit, a walk and three runs scored. Filla added a hit, a run and an RBI and Glass chipped in a walk, a run and an RBI to the cause. Miller drove in two runs with one hit while Winter, Sorenson and Aidan Umbriaco all scored twice.

The Mules scored all four of their runs in the second inning. Zakk Carlson drew two walks, stroked a hit and scored a run. Curl, Bassi and Teo Roch all had hits. Cothren drove in a run and Wilson notched a hit and an RBI.

Toledo (5-2, 2-0 league) is set to play at Adna on Thursday.

Wahkiakum (0-6, 0-3 league) is set to hit the road to play Rainier (WA) at the RAC in Lacey on Thursday.

