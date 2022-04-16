2B Baseball: Toutle Lake takes two from Onalaska before the snow returns

TOUTLE — It’s a good thing the powers that be bumped up the start time of Saturday’s Central 2B League baseball doubleheader by an hour. And it’s a good thing the Fighting Ducks’ bats came alive in time to secure a five inning mercy rule win in the day’s second contest, because five minutes after the final pitch the skies emptied with an onslaught of popcorn hail and maple leaf snowflakes that covered the field in a wet blanket of white in about as much time as it takes to pull the tarps with your pants on fire.

Before Mother Nature struck with a vengeance, though, Toutle Lake managed to secure a 6-0 win in a league contest and an 11-1 win in the abbreviated non-league affair.

With a handful of scouts braving the weather and making the drive out Spirit Lake Highway it was Jackson Cox who got the start on the hill for the Ducks in the day’s opener. After three weeks on the shelf following spring break and a mess of weather induced cancellations, Cox picked up right where he left off, spinning four innings of shutout baseball. Along the way he allowed just one measly infield hit on a bang-bang play at first, while striking out a dozen Loggers, including the first 10 he faced.

“I thought Jackson looked great. He was still definitely on point,” TL coach Jerry Johnson said. ”The call at first that lost him the no-hitter, I thought he was out, but he’s definitely all about his business so that didn’t phase him at all.”

For his part, Cox agreed with his coach’s assessment. He said he’s used to the fickle whims of the weather by now and with his last in-game appearance coming all the way back on March 28 against Adna there was no way he was going to let another chance to toe the rubber slip away.

“It didn't affect me. Throwing in Washington weather, I’m definitely getting used to it,” Cox said. “I didn’t feel rusty. I was really happy to be back. I love competing so it was nice to get back on the mound finally. It was a nice change.”

Connor Cox pitched the final three innings and led the Ducks at the plate in the first game with two hits, two runs and a run batted in. Jackson Cox drove in two runs to help his cause and Fisher Wassell swatted a solo home run to put a cherry on top of the Toutle Lake tally.

“He’s been doing that since we were kids,” Jackson Cox said of his slugging first baseman.

In the day’s second affair Zach Swanson took the hill to snap his own three week break from in-game pitching action. After giving up a run in the first inning Swanson settled in for three more frames of scoreless hurling. He finished with six strikeouts and one hit allowed over four innings.

“Zach, I think he was overthrowing early,” Johnson said. “Once he toned it down a little bit and picked his locations a little bit I thought he looked a lot better.”

Camden Wheatley pitched the final frame for the Fighting Ducks, striking out one Logger in the process.

The Ducks’ bats got hot just before the weather turned cold, pounding out nine hits on their way to the ten run win. A single by Connor Cox brought home the walk-off run in the bottom of the fifth just before black the clouds burst.

Dylan Fraidenburg notched a pair of hits and scored a pair of runs with one RBI to his name. Jackson Cox added a hit, two runs and three RBI’s while Swanson put up a pair of hits and drive in a run. Eddie Gould added two RBI’s, a hit and a run scored while handling the catching duties.

“It seems like everybody started really getting more barrels. We had guys being selective with their pitches and Dylan Fraidenburg is still hitting the tar out of the ball,” Johnson said. “We were a little slow against Morton-White Pass on Thursday with our offense so it was nice to erupt today.”

Toutle Lake (12-1, 10-0 league) is scheduled to play at Wahkiakum on Thursday.

