2B Baseball Roundup: Toutle Lake plays two, drops Wahkiakum and Kennedy

In a one-off day at the park, Toutle Lake spent Friday evening playing ball under blue skies and then big banks of lights at David Story Field where they defeated Wahkiakum 12-2 in a Central 2B League affair before dispatching Kennedy (Ore.) 5-1 in a non-league nightcap.

“A fun night of baseball with no snow or hail or even rain at a great venue LCC playing two great programs,” TL coach Jerry Johnson said.

Dylan Fraidenburg and Cam Wheatley split the pitching duties against the Mules and left their league opponents baffled at the plate for most of the night. Fraidenburg earned the win, striking out eight over three innings, allowing four hits and two runs, only of which was earned. Wheatley entered in the fourth inning and pitched three frames of shutout baseball, striking out two and allowing just two hits along the way.

The Fighting Ducks jumped on Wahkiakum early with a four spot in the top of the first that was helped along by a couple of errors in the field for the Mules. But Toutle Lake didn’t need much help at all, not with guys like Zach Swanson putting up a 5-for-5 line in the scorebook that included a double, a run scored and two RBIs.

“Offensively, it was a good day,” Johnson said in a quote that is now in the running for Understatement of the Year.

Fraidenburg helped his own cause with three hits, with a double mixed in, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jackson Cox also laced three hits, including a triple, with an RBI and a run scored. Fisher Wassell contributed a pair of hits and drove in a run while Kyler Shellenbarger added a hit, walked twice and scored three times.

Entering the fifth inning Wahkiakum found itself in a surprisingly close game against the toast of the C2BL, trailing just 6-2. Tanner Collupy started the game on the hill for the Mules before handing the rock over to Dominic Curl in the fourth.

At the top of the lineup Zakk Carlson posted a pair of base knocks for Wahkiakum. Curl also posted two hits and scored once. Elijah Cothren walked three times while coming around to score once.

The Mules picked up both of their runs in the third frame Grant Wilson belted an RBI double to plate Cothren before Curl scampered home on a passed ball.

“Obviously Toutle is top notch, top of the league and all that, so we just tried to stay focused. Unfortunately, the defense let us down today,” Wahkiakum coach Garrett Radcliffe said. “But I’m really proud of my boys, especially Tanner Collupy and Dom Curl on the mound just battling through that adversity.”

After taking their lumps from the league leading Ducks, Wahkiakum will reset their focus on the back half of the season, and Radcliffe is excited to see what that might bring.

“Looking at Day 1, Game 1 until now; the fact that we battled with Raymond back then, no knock on them but they’re not Toutle, and the way that we could still compete with a team like Toutle, even though it wound up a ten-run rule, makes me very optimistic about the future.”

Wahkiakum (3-9, 2-5 league) was set to turn around for a league contest at Kalama on Saturday at noon. Next week the Mules are scheduled to get started with a doubleheader at Stevenson on Tuesday.

Once the Mules had cleared the third base dugout it was time for Toutle Lake to take their shot at the visitors from Oregon country, and they fared just fine against the unfamiliar foes while enjoying the thrill of a real life seven inning ballgame for a change.

Zach Swanson took the hill to get things started and struck out seven Trojans over three innings while allowing just one hit and an unearned run in the third inning. Connor Cox pitched the final four innings for the Ducks, striking out seven batters while allowing just two hits and no runs.

At the plate Jackson Cox led the way against the Trojans with two hits, two walks and a run scored. Connor Cox added a base knock and scored a run while Fraidenburg laced a single and drove in two runs.

Shellenbarger also notched a single and scored two runs while Swanson added to his big day in the box with a hit and an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Toutle Lake (14-1, 12-0 league) is scheduled to get back on the diamond on Monday with a home doubleheader at The Pond against Toledo starting at 3 p.m.

Kalama combines for another no-no against Cle Elum-Roslyn

KALAMA — There must be something in the water up Kalama River Road because the Chinooks can’t stop throwing no-hitters. For the second time this week, and the fourth time this season, Kalama pitchers held their opponents hitless Friday in a 10-0 non-league win over Cle Elum-Roslyn and Haydu Park.

This time around Noah Imboden, Keaton Fisher and Jack Doerty combined for the no-no.

Imboden got the start and went three innings with eight strikeouts on 45 pitches. Fisher took over in the fourth inning and racked up six strikeouts over two innings. Doerty closed it out in the sixth inning of the mercy rule with a perfect frame.

Imboden also tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday against Toledo, and turned in a perfect game earlier this season.

“Any time you have Noah on the mound you’re going to be ok,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “Keaton throws a heavy ball so when he’s throwing strikes you’re going to have a hard time squaring it up.”

Aside from a walk in the first inning and one free pass in the middle, it was a perfect effort all the way down the line coming just 24-hours after the Chinooks took a perfect effort into the fourth inning and settled for a one-hit shutout on Thursday against the Rainier Mountaineers in league play.

“We started the very first batter of the game with an error and then we were perfect from there on out,” Walker said. “I think we’re just clicking from a defensive standpoint… Kids are buying in and just pounding the strike zone religiously.”

The Chinook hitters did their part to help their pitchers out by putting up runs in bunches and ending the game one frame early. Kalama put up four runs in the second inning and capped the effort with a three spot in the bottom of the sixth to end the game on the spot.

Gavin McBride and Drew Schlangen each pounded out three hits and three RBIs in the contest to lead the ‘Nooks. Schlangen even legged out a double.

Noah Imboden helped all the pitchers’ cause with a double and two RBIs. Dawson Dunn had a pair of hits and an RBI, while Kaden Stariha, Todd Tabor and Fisher each finished with knocks on the day.

Kalama was originally slated to play the Warriors over spring break but a freak snowstorm shut down the mountain passes and put that game on ice. Friday Cle Elum-Roslyn spent five hours braving traffic that was compounded by a visit by President Joe Biden to Seattle just to be no-hit when the finally reached Kalama River Road.

Despite all the hurdles, Walker was glad to put eyes on one of the top teams from east of the mountains.

“It just so happened that we played them at a good time. Back in spring break we were sitting around #13 in the RPI and they were kind of down there with us. Now we’re #6 and #8,” Walker said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, let’s see what they’re made of.”

Kalama (12-3, 7-1 league) was set for a quick turnaround Saturday with Wahkiakum coming to Haydu Park at noon. On Monday the Chinooks are scheduled to host Napavine for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.

