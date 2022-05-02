2B Baseball roundup: Toledo needs all of its 14 runs in wild win at PWV

PE ELL — Hits were abundant, crooked numbers were plentiful, pitching changes were common, and comebacks were not uncommon as the Toledo baseball team won a wild ride of a non-league matchup against Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Monday, 14-13.

The two teams combined for 27 runs on 29 hits, despite leaving 18 runners on base. Eight pitchers combined to issue 16 free passes.

Geoffrey Glass led the Riverhawks with a 4-for-5 day at the plate, driving in four runs and scoring two himself. Kaven Winters went 3-for-4. Justin Filla was 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk, and four runs scored. Caiden Schultz was 2-for-4 with a double, drew a walk, and logged two RBIs.

Toledo took a big lead right away with a six-run first inning on a Glass 2-RBI single, a bases-loaded walk by Aiden Umbriaco, and a bases-clearing double by Rayder Stemkoski. The Riverhawks added to their lead in the top of the fourth on RBI doubles by Ryker Sorenson and Schultz to make it 8-1.

But in the bottom of fourth, PWV came back in a big way, plating eight runs to take a 9-8 lead. Three runs for Toledo and two for the Titans in the fifth made it 11-11, and a scoreless sixth set up a dramatic ending.

Filla got things started with his triple, but after a lineout, an infield single to the left side, and a strikeout, he was still standing on third base with two outs. Glass rectified that with a a 2-RBI single to right field, also scoring Connor Gilreath from first. Winters singled home Glass two batters later, and Toledo led 14-11.

The Riverhawks ended up needing all three runs. The Titans brought in one run before Gilreath could get an out, and a second on a sacrifice fly, but he rolled two ground balls to end the game with the tying run stranded at second base.

Mason Miller went two innings to start a bullpen day for the Riverhawks, striking out one and walking two. Sorenson pitched an easy third but ran into the big inning in the fourth; Rogan Stanley got Toledo out of the jam but then gave up two in the fifth. Schultz struck out the side in the sixth to get the ball to Gilreath, and earned the win in the process; Gilreath earned the save.

Toledo (11-6, 7-2 league) will wrap up its regular season with a non-league game against Onalaska, at home one Wednesday.

Winlock loses, ensures three-way tie for 7th

LACEY — Winlock’s winless league campaign came to a close with a game consequential for multiple teams ahead of it in the standings, as the Cardinals lost 9-0 to Rainier (Wash.) in Lacey.

The result ensures that the season ends with a three-way tie for seventh place in the Central 2B League — and the league’s final bid to the District IV tournament — between Rainier, Wahkiakum, and Moton-White Pass. That knot was set to be untangled in Adna on Tuesday with a three-way pair of five-inning games.

Monday saw the Mountaineers score early and keep adding to their lead. One run in the top of the first inning off of Carter Svenson ended up being enough, but the designated visitors added four runs in the second, then scored again in the third.

Svenson ended up going four innings, allowing seven hits and three walks. Kyrin Meehan came in for the fifth and tossed two scoreless frames before allowing two more in the top of the seventh.

Aiden Eitel went 1-for-3 with a walk to lead the Cardinals on offense. Mekhi Morlin added another hit.

