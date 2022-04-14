2B Baseball roundup: Toledo hangs on to beat Napavine

NAPAVINE — The Toledo baseball team got to enjoy a bit of breathing room for about five minutes, but never lost its lead in a 4-3 win over Napavine in Central 2B League play Thursday.

“Any time you can walk away with a win against a pretty good baseball team, it’s a positive,” Toledo coach Mack Gaul said.

Looking at his final line, Caiden Schultz put up yet another dominant outing to earn the win for the Riverhawks, striking out eight and allowing six hits in six innings of work. But according to his skipper, the sophomore did it more with grit than finesse this time around.

“His warm up, he didn’t feel great at all,” Gaul said. “Not sore or anything, just tired and kind of feeling out of it. I was telling him, one-third of your games you’re going to feel bad, and you’ve got to find a way to get a win. And he did that today. He reached down deep and got us a win.”

As it happened, the only thing that could throw Schultz off his game was his own offense. After trading three quick innings with Napavine ace Gavin Parker — with Toledo scratching across one run in the second — Schultz finally got some extra run support, partly courtesy of himself. Conor Gilreath led the top of the fourth off with a double, and was held at third on a Carson Gould two-bagger. Gilreath scored on a balk, and Schultz singled Gould home to make it 3-0. Four batters later, Rayder Stemkoski drove Schultz home on an RBI groundout.

Going back out after an extended time on the bases, Schultz promptly allowed four straight base hits to cut the lead back to one run at 4-3 in the bottom of the frame, before getting out of it with three straight outs.

Napavine got a runner to second base to threaten in the bottom of the sixth, but Geoffrey Glass threw him out attempting to steal third to end the frame.

Gilreath came in to slam the door for the Riverhawks in the bottom of the seventh, striking out one in a 1-2-3 inning to earn the save.

“He was never a pitcher before this year,” Gaul said. “We learned early on that he can throw a little bit and that he’s going to help us on the mound in Districts and hopefully State. It’s always good to have a deeper bullpen.”

Gilreath, Gould, and Mason Miller all had two-hit days for Toledo to lead a balanced offensive attack. The Riverhawks combined for 11 hits off of Parker, out of eight of the nine lineup slots.

“Pretty much everyone got a hit there, which is nice to see,” Gaul said. “Napavine’s pretty tough, and we kind of jumped all over them. I’d like to have more runs out of 11 hits, but a win’s a win.”

Toledo (8-2, 3-0 league) will get another big test next Monday, hosting Kalama for a doubleheader.

Fraidenburg leads Toutle Lake past MWP

MORTON — Dylan Fraidenburg threw his hat into the ring of Toutle Lake pitching gems with authority Thursday, throwing a complete-game shutout and leading the Ducks to a 9-0 win over Morton-White Pass.

Fraidenburg needed just 74 pitches to get through all seven frames, striking out six, not walking anyone, and allowing just two hits.

For good measure, the sophomore also went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double, a run scored, an RBI, and a stolen base.

The rest of the Toutle Lake lineup did its part as well, and started off early. Camden Wheatley put the Ducks on the board in the top of the second on an RBI single, starting off a three-run frame that ended up being the first of two crooked numbers for the guests.

The Ducks added four more runs in the top of the fourth, another in the fifth, and one more in the seventh, putting together 10 hits, drawing eight free passes, and taking advantage of four MWP errors.

Jake Nicholson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Zach Swanson had a single and brought runs home on an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly, and Connor Cox smacked a double and drew a walk.

Toutle Lake (10-1) is slated for a makeup doubleheader at home against Onalaska on Saturday.

