2B Baseball roundup: Toledo goes big early in rout of Winlock

WINLOCK — The Toledo baseball team didn’t wait around Thursday — on the road despite being the home team — in its rivalry matchup against Winlock, dropping 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 22-3 win in Central 2B League play.

The big frame didn’t start off the most auspicious for the Riverhawks, with Justin Filla striking out looking to lead off. But what followed was a deluge, with 15 of the next 16 batters reaching safely on nine hits, two walks, three hit batters, and an error.

Winlock starter Mekhi Morlin didn’t make it out of the inning, forcing the Cardinals to go to their bullpen early. If that wasn’t enough scoring, the Riverhawks added six more runs in the bottom of the second — batting around again — to make it 20-0 before the bottom of the Winlock order had a chance to come to the plate.

Mason Miller and Conor Gilreath both had three hits to lead the Toledo order, with Miller driving home four runs and Gilreath scoring three. Caiden Schultz went 2-for-3 with a double, four runs scored, a hit-by-pitch, and a walk, and Ryker Sorenson went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, two more driven in, and two walks.

As a team, the Riverhawks stole 11 bases, led by three each from Schultz and Miller.

Miller threw three innings in the start for Toledo, striking out five and allowing two runs on four hits and a walk. Rogan Stanley gave up a run in the fourth, and Geoffrey Glass tossed a 1-2-3 fifth to seal it.

Aiden Eitel led Winlock with two hits and an RBI. Chris Heikkila went 1-for-3 with a run scored, and Morlin and Kyrin Meehan both drove runs in.

Toledo (10-4, 6-1 league) is slated to go to Toutle for a doubleheader with the Ducks on Monday, while Winlock (1-10, 0-8) will host a twin bill against Rainier (Wash.) on Tuesday.

Nearly another no-hitter for Kalama

RAINIER, Wash. — The Kalama baseball team nearly saw its second no-hitter in as many games, settling for a 12-2 win over Rainier (Wash.) on Thursday in C2BL play.

Fresh off Noah Imboden’s no-no Tuesday — the Chinooks’ third of the season — Dawson Dunn nearly did it again, throwing four no-hit innings before ultimately getting the hook.

Dunn — pitching for the first time in three weeks — retired the first 11 batters he saw on the bump, before walking two in a row to break up the perfect game. With two runners on, he got the ground ball he needed to get out of the inning, but also got the firm handshake from head coach Brandon Walker on his way back to the dugout.

Dunn finished his outing with eight punchouts.

Todd Tabor picked things up in the bottom of the fifth and lost the combined no-hitter after recording an out. The Mountaineers ended up scoring twice in the frame, but Tabor got out of it with the 10-run lead intact to end the game.

Keaton Fisher led the Kalama order with a 2-for-3 outing complete with a double and a walk, driving in four runs and scoring two himself. Gavin McBride went 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored, while Drew Schlangen added two hits, an HBP, a run scored, and an RBI lower down in the lineup.

Kalama (11-3, 7-1 league) was set to welcome Cle Elum-Roslyn across the mountains Friday, then wrap up the week Saturday at home against 1A Seton Catholic.

Ilwaco plays up, loses to Hoquiam

HOQUIAM — The Ilwaco baseball team started to make a move late but ran out of outs, falling 4-2 to 1A Hoquiam in a non-league matchup.

The Fishermen fell behind 3-0 in the second inning and 4-0 after five, but finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth on a Kaeden Lyster sacrifice fly, That brought up Jacob Rogers, representing the tying run with a pair of runners on, but he lined into an inning-ending double play.

Ilwaco got another run in the seventh when Kyle Morris tripled and came home on a passed ball, but that was it.

Kaemon Sawa went 2-for-3 to lead the Fishermen in hits, while Cannon Johnson went 1-for-1 with two walks.

Rogers threw the first two innings for Ilwaco. Derrick Cutting pitched three innings of long relief, and Kyle Morris struck out one in the sixth.

Ilwaco (7-7, 4-1 league) is set to return to Pacific 2B League play on Saturday against Ocosta.

