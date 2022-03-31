2B Baseball roundup: Schutlz gem, Gilreath double send Toledo to win over Adna

ADNA — The Toledo baseball team found itself in a start-to-finish battle at Adna, and the Riverhawks rode Caiden Schultz’s arm and just enough timely hitting to a gritty 4-2 win.

“A lot of these league games are tough battles,” Toledo coach Mack Gaul said. “There’s a lot of close games that are going to be in this league. It’s just building character.”

It was a showdown of the sophomore arms, between Toledo’s Caiden Schultz and Adna’s Tristan Percival, and the two delivered, combining for 26 strikeouts and just four hits allowed.

But in the end, Schultz — who just earned WIAA Athlete of the Week honors — came out just ahead, tossing a complete-game gem with 14 punchouts, no walks, and just three hits allowed on 97 pitches. Neither of the two runs he allowed were earned, lowering his ERA through five appearances to a measly 0.368.

“He’s having an excellent start to the year,” Gaul said. “He’s on a roll right now. He’s a great pitcher.”

Percival was nearly as good, but did issue five walks, driving his pitch count up and forcing him from the mound going into the sixth inning in a 2-2 ballgame.

“Hats off to him, he’s a great pitcher who’s got great offspeed stuff,” Gaul said. “We worked his pitch count there to get him out of the game. That was kind of the goal, to get to their second arm, because we knew Percival was their No. 1 arm.”

Things didn’t immediately get better for the Riverhawks against Adna reliever Asher Guerrero, but in the seventh, Rayder Stemkoski — who’d struck out in all three of his at-bats against Percival — hit a single to right field to get things started. Geoffrey Glass reached on an error, and after a double steal moved both runners into scoring position, Connor Gilreath came up huge, drilling a 2-RBI double to center field to put the guests ahead.

“We’d be working all week on sitting back and really turning on that inside fastball, and that’s what he did,” Gaul said.

Before the seventh, Toledo’s only hit of the day came all the way back in the first. It was a big one as well, with Justin Filla and Glass drawing back-to-back walks and Carson Gould bringing both home on a two-out double.

Adna’s lone hit came in the bottom of the third, and was followed by a pair of errors in the field — Toledo’s third and fourth of the game — to bring two runs home and tie things up. After that, Schultz proceeded to retire the final 13 Pirates in order, with help from a cleaner defense behind him.

Toledo (6-2) is set to get a week off, and take on Castle Rock in a non-league doubleheader April 8.

Kalama hammers MWP

MORTON — There was little stoppy the Kalama baseball team’s offense Thursday except the run-rule limitations, as the Chinooks battered Morton-White Pass 18-0 in five dominant innings.

Kalama scored two runs in the top of the first, six in the second, and five apiece in the fourth and fifth to blow the T-Wolves out of the water. As a lineup, the visitors bashed out 15 hits and drew nine free passes.

“It was really good to see a couple games in a row now where we’ve gotten the bats going,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “It’s a combination of a lot of things, but their focus has been a lot better at the plate.”

Dylan Mills led the effort from the leadoff spot, going 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, three more driven in, and two stolen bases. Kaden Stariha went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two steals, Noah Imboden had a single, a double, and four RBIs, and Ashton Johnson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Jack Doerty launched a triple for his lone knock, but also was hit by a pitch and scored both of his times on the basepaths.

Keaton Fisher took a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth inning for the Chinooks, striking out four.

“Keaton Fisher just pitched his tail off,” Walker said. “He threw a lot of strikes.”

He started the fifth with a walk before allowing his lone hit, at which point Walker pulled him for Gavin McBride. The freshman walked his first batter to load the bases, but induced a quick double play on a lineout before ending the game on a punchout.

Kalama (6-3) won’t have spring break completely off; the Chinooks will host Cle Elum-Roslyn next Tuesday.

Wahkiakum cashes in big, gets first win

RAINIER, Wash. — The Wahkiakum baseball team made the most of its 90-mile bus trip, dropping five straight big innings to run-rule Rainier (Wash.) 17-5 for its first win of the season.

The Mules pounded out 13 hits, drew six walks, and took advantage of four Rainier errors to keep constant traffic on the basepaths, and more often than not, made the trip all the way home. Wahkiakum struck with a four-spot right out the gate, added three runs in the second, and by the end of the third led 12-3. Five more runs in the next two innings got the Mules to run-rule territory.

“Their pitcher was putting it in the zone and we were able to capitalize,” Wahkiakum coach Garrett Radcliffe said.

Zakk Carlson and Hank Bassi each logged two singles and a double for 3-for-4 outings; Carlson added three stolen bases to his final line for good measure.

“Zakk was our catalyst offensively starting us off strong and continuing to produce at the plate all game,” Radcliffe said.

Dominic Curl went 2-for-3 with a walk and steal, Tanner Colluppy went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk, and Grant Wilson was 2-for-4 to make it five Mules with multi-hit days.

At the bottom of the lineup, Cooper Carlson was a constant on the bases as well, hitting a double and drawing a pair of walks.

On the hill, Curl had a solid outing, going the full five innings, striking out nine, and giving up just two hits and four walks.

“It felt really good to go out on the mound and compete,” Curl said. “I was really feeling my offspeed stuff so I went with that early. The team helped me by getting runs on the board early. While that helps relieve some pressure I knew I couldn’t let up on them.”

Wahkiakum (1-6, 1-3 league) was set to go into spring break with one more game, hosting Naselle on Friday.

Winlock run-ruled by Ony

ONALASKA — The Winlock baseball team had four crooked numbers dropped on it in the span of six innings, losing to Onalaska 12-2 in a run-shortened affair.

The Cardinals didn’t manage a hit until the fourth, while their hosts built up a 6-0 lead. When Winlock did score two runs in that fourth inning, the Loggers took it as a sign, and proceeded to put up two-spots in the bottom of the fourth, fifth, and sixth until they reached the 10-run threshold.

Mekhi Morlin had a double for the Cardinals, while Kyrin Meehan also added a base knock. Morlin took the loss on the hill for Winlock.

Winlock (0-7) will be off until April 11, when it hosts Morton-White Pass for a doubleheader.

