2B Baseball roundup: Kalama takes out Stevenson on the road, yearns for more

CARSON — The Kalama baseball team rattled off seven unanswered runs on the southern border of the state, but was still looking for a bit more after a 7-1 win over Stevenson in Central 2B League play.

“A lot of frustrating at-bats, frustrated players afterwards,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “But overall, anytime you’re able to go on the road after an hour-and-a-half drive and get a win, you’ll take it.”

The Chinooks fell behind 1-0 after a frame, but came right back in the top of the second, tying the game on a Noah Imboden RBI triple. After that, three runs in the third put the visitors ahead for good, followed by more runs in the fifth and sixth.

As a team, Kalama banged out seven hits and drew six free passes. But Walker also noted that the Chinooks left four runners in scoring position, keeping them from blowing the game open and ending it early.

“We’re just not getting that base hit to put up the crooked number; that’s what we’re waiting on,” he said.

Keaton Fisher went 2-for-4 at the heart of the Kalama order with a pair of singles. One of those, in the third inning, nearly left the yard but held up in the air, and with a runner on first in front of him forced to wait for it to fall, he was held to just the single base.

“It absolutely just exploded off his bat,” Walker said. “He’s been swinging the bat pretty well. Even against Toutle Lake, he didn’t have anything to show for it, but he’s been seeing the ball really well. Hopefully that can continue.”

Lower in the lineup, Todd Tabor went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch. Kaden Stariha had a single, a walk, and scored a pair of runs, while Dylan Mills added a hit, a walk, a run scored, and another driven in in the leadoff spot.

Dawson Dunn threw an even 60 pitches in 3 ⅔ innings to start for Kalama, striking out six and giving up a run in the bottom of the first. Fisher and Stariha combined for 3 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief; Fisher struck out three and didn’t allow a hit, while Stariha gave up a pair of knocks. Both stayed under 30 pitches to keep them available for Kalama’s Friday game against Castle Rock.

That road matchup with the Rockets will be the fifth game in four days for the Chinooks (3-2), who will then get the weekend off before playing yet another doubleheader Monday against Onalaska.

“It’s a lot,” Walker said. “But it’s better than this time two years ago.”

Walks help Ducks whomp Winlock

TOUTLE — The Toutle Lake baseball team scored early and often to score 20-plus runs in just five innings during a 23-3 blowout win over Winlock in Central 2B League play on Thursday.

The Ducks’ high scoring day at the dish started with their discipline, working 13 walks on the game, surpassing their hit total of 11.

The Ducks started well with three runs in the first, but they broke the game open with an 11 spot in the second to take a 14-0 lead.

Connor Cox got the big inning started with a two-RBI double to right field that scored Jacob Nicholson and Kale Kimball before Jackson Cox followed his brother with an RBI single of his own to spark the big inning.

The Ducks followed with six runs in the third after loading the bases with their first three batters of the inning. After a pop out, the Ducks brought all six runs home on walks, errors, or hit-by-pitches to take their lead to 20-0.

Winlock's pitching staff allowed 15 walks and was rewarded with 10 defensive errors.

The Cardinals kept pushing despite the large deficit, scoring a run in the top of the fourth and adding two more in the fifth on a double by Kyrin Meehan to save a little pride and avoid the shutout.

Connor Cox finished the game 1-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Ducks at the plate. Paul Feigenbaum didn’t register an official at-bat on Thursday, but still wound up with two RBIs after getting walked and hit with the bases loaded on two separate occasions.

Meehan led the Cardinals, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Dylan Fraidenburg was sharp on the hill for the Ducks, going four innings of two-hit baseball while tallying eight strikeouts without walking a single Cardinal hitter.

Toutle Lake (5-0, 3-0 league) will cap its week at R.A. Long at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Ducks are set to return to C2BL play on Monday in Adna.

Winlock (0-4, 0-3 league) will be back home Monday for a doubleheader with Stevenson. The first game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Mules watch it slip away against Adna

CATHLAMET — There’s a fable about a lazy mule that doesn’t want to carry heavy burlap sacks of salt anymore so every time the best of burden walked near water it would tip over and let all the salt wash away so that it had nothing but empty sacks left to haul.

Thursday’s game against Adna was sort of like that for Wahkiakum, except these Mules didn’t let it all slip away on purpose in a 20-7 run-rule loss to the Pirates in a C2BL affair.

"Another grinder and tough loss for my young Mules," Garrett Radcliffe said.

Tied 7-7 after five innings the Wahkiakum pitching staff lost its way all at once in the sixth with four pitchers combining to record three outs while surrendering 13 runs.

“This was a great game through five innings and the Mules simply ran out of arms,” Radliffe said.

Dominic Curl started the game and recorded the first out of the sixth before being pulled at the ninety pitch mark with six strikeouts to his name.

“Zakk Carlson was in the line-up to start pitching for the Mules but was scratched during warm ups due to injury,” Radcliffe explained. “Dominic Curl took the bump in his place and kept the Mules in it against a strong Adna team.”

Grant Wilson entered in relief and recorded a strikeout before being pulled following his third walked batter. Then Elijah Cothren entered to pitch but got the hook before retiring a batter. Hank Bassi relieved Cothren and finally managed to secure the third out, but the damage was already done for the home team.

Tristan Percial led Adna with three hits while striking out seven Mules in 2 ⅔ innings of work on the hill. Asher Guerrero pitched the final 3 ⅓ innings for the winners, striking out eight along the way.

“The defense could not help out the bullpen,” Radcliffe added. “In all (we) had 13 errors, each more costly than the next. Our youth and inexperience was on full display today.”

Wahkiakum’s Elijah Cothren and Grant Wilson each finished with a pair of hits that included a triple for each. Tanner Collupy, and Curl also had two hits and walks to their credit in the loss.

Wahkiakum (0-4, 0-2 league) was set to head for Toledo on Monday for a league doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.

