2B Baseball Roundup: Kalama kicks it around, falls to Napavine in regular season finale

NAPAVINE — It’s been said that a ball club should aim to be playing their best baseball right around playoff time. The Kalama Chinooks heard that adage and fired it into the stratosphere from a fifty foot cannon Tuesday while dropping their regular season finale 8-4 to the Napavine Tigers in a non-league affair.

Last Monday the ‘Nooks knocked off Napavine 10-0 in the friendly confines of their adopted home at Haydu Park. Eight days later the kids from Kalama looked like a whole new ballclub, and not for the better.

“It was an ugly performance. We didn’t come ready to play and booted a number of ground balls,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “We think we’re pretty darn good and we got a little slice of humble pie today.”

Kalama committed four errors on the day and, in a related development, allowed four runs in the first inning. The Chinooks trailed 4-2 until the fourth inning. Then they trailed 6-0.

The visitors put up a four spot of their own in the top of the fifth frame but that was all they could muster as the Tigers added two more in the sixth for a bit of redemptive separation.

Kaden Stariha led Kalama with three hits and an RBI. Dylan Mills, Jack Doerty, Gavin McBride and Todd Tabor each added knocks in the loss. McBride drove in two runs in his at bats.

Keaton Fisher got the start on the hill for the boys from the hill but lasted just one inning while allowing three earned runs on four hits. Jack Doerty pitched two scoreless and hitless innings in relief, and notched the ‘Nooks only strikeout on the day.

Conner Holmes picked up the win on the bump for Napavine, spinning two shutout innings of relief. Deacon Parker led the Napavine offense with two hits and a run scored. Holmes added a hit and two RBIs.

After the game Walker put a van full of disgruntled Chinooks on speaker phone and made them represent themselves to the media. What followed was a cacophony of garbled and guttural utterances usually muttered between the walls of a dugout but that are hardly fit for print.

The gist of the reckoning was essentially this; the Chinooks were not good on Tuesday. On the contrary, they were actually quite bad, but with the district tournament only a few days away, they’re hoping that all of the bad energy has been vanquished just in time to bounce back and prove that they are in fact quite good.

“We don’t deserve to be a number two seed but that’s the process work when you win a few games,” Walker said. “Hopefully we’ll have a better showing on Saturday.”

As the number two seed out of the C2BL the Chinooks will get a bye and then host their first game of the district tournament on Saturday. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley will face Napavine in the early game at 11 a.m. and Kalama will face the winner. Those games are tentatively set to be played on David Story Field at Lower Columbia College. If those arrangements fall through, the Chinooks will be back at Haydu Park, their home away from home ever since the school district paved paradise to put up a parking lot.

Ilwaco offense goes big in DH sweep of Raymond

LONG BEACH — Raymond had the long ball going its way, but the Ilwaco baseball team had just about everything else on its side, putting up a five-inning 16-6 win to start a Pacific 2B League doubleheader before dropping a 17-9 victory to end it.

The Seagulls managed just five hits off of Jacob Rogers in Game 1; three of them happened to leave the yard, but with the way the Fishermen were scoring, it didn’t really end up mattering.

Ilwaco marked the scoreboard in all five of its frames at the plate, starting with a run in the first and two in the second. An eight-spot in the bottom of the third and an added run in the fourth made it 12-1, and while Raymond scored five runs in the top of the fifth to avoid the run rule at the earliest opportunity, Ilwaco came back with four in the bottom half of the frame, walking off on a Kyle Morris RBI single.

Alex Hillard went 3-for-3 with a double, two walks, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Derrick Cutting added two knocks, a walk, three runs driven in, and two more scored. Boston Caron went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Down the order, Rogers helped his own cause out with a single, a double, and an RBI.

Designated as the visiting team in Game 2, Ilwaco stayed hot at the plate, putting up runs in each of the first four innings to make it nine straight frames with at least one tally before it was finally held off the scoreboard in the fifth. By that time, though, the Fishermen were already up 12-7, and would go on to add five more runs in the final two innings.

Morris, Cannon Johnson, and Xavier Smith all had three-hit games in the second outing, with Smith scoring a team-high four runs. Robert Sanders, Nalei Kaonohi, and Cutting had two knocks each.

Next up for Ilwaco (14-7) is the 2B District IV tournament, starting Saturday. The Fishermen will play the winner of Toledo and Wahkiakum.

