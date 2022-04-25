2B Baseball Roundup: Jackson Cox throws no-hitter for scouts, Toutle Lake sweeps Toledo

TOUTLE — It’s been a season for no-hitters across Cowlitz County in 2022, and the area’s top arm finally got in on the fun with authority Monday.

With a scholarship at least and a signing bonus at most riding on his right arm, Toutle Lake’s Jackson Cox has been kept on tight pitch counts all season long. But Monday in the first of two games against Toledo, the Ducks’ offense — and Cox’s dominance — outpaced the hard cap, and the senior shoved his way to a five-inning no-hitter in an 11-0 win.

“It feels great; it’s nice to get a team win,” Cox said. “Toledo’s a great ball club, so to be able to go out and put up 10 runs in five shows that we’re ready for the playoffs.”

Cox struck out at least two batters in every inning, finishing with 12 on the day, and he set the tone early. Toledo’s Justin Filla led off with a bunt attempt — just one of four balls the Riverhawks put in play all game long — but was thrown out a first.

From there, Toledo’s hitters were quite literally paralyzed. Between the final two batters of the first inning and the first two of the second, the bat never left the Riverhawks’ shoulders, and Cox needed just 13 pitches to dispatch the quartet on four straight punchouts.

Soon, the Riverhawks began swinging more, but it didn’t matter. Cox only needed to throw 51 pitches to get through his five innings — 44 of them were strikes. The senior, as usual in his high school outings, mostly went back and forth between his fastball and breaking ball, but tossed in a changeup, mostly for the benefit of the 40-odd scouts sitting behind home plate.

“There were no lefties today,” Cox said. “Typically I’ll use (the changeup) for lefties, but I still had to show that I had it today.”

Cox finished with no walks and no hit batters, and the Toutle Lake defense made all the plays it could behind him. Toledo’s only baserunner came in the top of the fifth, when his eighth strikeout went to the backstop and Connor Cox’s throw to first nailed Mason Miller in the helmet, allowing him to take the base. Pitching with a man on for the first time, Jackson Cox proceeded to strike out Geoffrey Glass on three pitches, then get Connor Gilreath swinging on a ball in the dirt, with Connor Cox scrambling to get the ball and wing it to first from his knees to avoid the necessity of a five-strikeout inning.

“It’s ok,” Jackson Cox joked. “He let me get four K’s in one inning, so I’m fine with it.”

If that wasn’t enough, the senior went 3-for-3 at the plate and stole three bases to help lead the Ducks on offense, while his brother — a spot in the lineup ahead of him — went 2-for-3.

Toutle Lake plated two runs in the bottom of the first against Toledo starter Ryker Sorensen, then added lone runs in the third and fourth to make it 4-0 heading to the fifth.

That left a ways to go to hit run-rule territory, but Toutle Lake got cracking in the fifth. Jackson Cox led off with a solo home run to deep left field. After Sorenson got two quick outs, he put three Ducks on for free, and Kyler Shellenbarger made him pay with a 2-RBI double. A walk to Zach Swanson loaded the bases and ended Sorenseen’s outing, and Connor Cox welcomed Gilreath to the mound with a walk-off grand slam on his very first pitch.

“We’re starting to turn into the team that we were last year,” Jackson Cox said. “Putting up runs consistently, and the pitchers are doing their work. We’ve got five guys that can go out, including myself, to throw shutout innings, so it’s nice to see us put up runs like that.”

Those two themes continued in the second, non-league game of the doubleheader. The Ducks threw up four crooked numbers in five innings, and Cam Wheatley stifled the Riverhawks for an 11-1 win.

Justin Filla got Toledo on the board right away, earning a hit-by-pitch, taking second on a groundout, stealing third, and coming home on a wild pitch.

From there, though, Wheatley had the Riverhawks’ number, giving up seven hits and three walks but working around the traffic for the solid outing.

Toutle Lake responded to Toledo’s one run in the top of the first with four in the bottom of the frame, then kept adding as the game wore on, walking off on a 2-RBI double by Fisher Wassell.

Five Ducks logged two-baggers on the game; Jackson Cox, Wassell, and Dylan Fraidenburg combined to go 6-for-9 in the heart of the order with six runs scored, six driven in, and two walks.

Filla and Carson Gould were the only Riverhawks to reach base twice; Toledo’s seven hits came from seven different batters.

Gilreath took the loss, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks in two innings. Kaven Winters and Geoffrey Glass combined to go the rest of the way, allowing seven runs between the two of them.

Toledo (10-6, 6-3 league) was slated to play Mossyrock on Tuesday before wrapping up its season against Stevenson on Friday. Toutle Lake (16-1, 14-0 league) is set to host Rainier (Wash.) on Thursday in its league finale, with two non-league games on the schedule for next week.

Kalama bats go bonkers in 10-0 win over Napavine

KALAMA — The Chinooks were on the right side of a mercy rule win Monday, defeating Napavine 10-0 in six innings of Central 2B League baseball action. But the win was not without disappointment as Noah Imboden failed to pitch a no-hitter for the first time in three starts.

“You kind of have to live with that two-hitter,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker joked as he wrapped up his postgame pleasantries in the parking lot of Haydu Park.

After throwing a no-hitter early last week and then combining for a second no-no on Friday, Imboden settled for a six-inning shutout against the Tigers, striking out 10 batters and allowing two hits with a walk mixed in.

Imboden was no slouch at the plate, either, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBIs out of the 8-hole in the lineup.

“Noah Imboden, after the eight RBI performance he had in the two games Saturday, he was able to step right back up today,” Walker said. “He had an RBI double and then he had an RBI single up the middle to end the game in the bottom of the sixth.”

Above him Drew Schlangen pounded out two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, and in the second leadoff spot Dawson Dunn notched a pair of hits, including a double, with a walk and a run batted in to keep the lineup churning.

“Between your 7-8-9 guys, when you’re able to have that kind of production you’re gonna be able to get on the road and go home laughing,” Walker said.

All told, all but one Chinook who went to the plate picked up a hit. Todd Tabor added a double to the tally and Keaton Fisher picked up two RBIs and scored two runs while posting one base knock.

After playing six games last week, including four from Thursday through Saturday, Walker felt like his team was starting to see the ball a bit better than they were in the early season. With 12 hits and ten runs against a C2BL foe that’s bound for the playoffs, the proof was in the pudding.

“Luckily with all of these games we’ve been playing and seeing live reps, that’s the first part of it,” Walker said. “It was just a put a quarter in the merry-go-round type of thing.”

Kalama (15-3, 9-1 league) is set to host Adna on Thursday at 3 p.m. for their final C2Bl contest.

