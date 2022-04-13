2B Baseball Roundup: Ilwaco treats PWV like dead whales, blows Titans up at the beach

LONG BEACH — An unseasonable spring storm left the Fishermen hungry for runs Tuesday and they stepped up to the table to crush a captain’s platter at the expense of the visiting Titans of Pe Ell-Willapa Valley. With black rain clouds circling its home park Ilwaco rattled off a 7-4 win in their Pacific 2B League contest to open the day before unhitching their belt and letting it all hang out for a 20-5 non-league victory in the nightcap.

“It was cold. It rained for a little bit. It snowed for a little bit, but the wind was blowing so hard that none of it really stuck around for long,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said. “Like I told the boys, ‘The good lord wanted us to play baseball today.’”

Locked in a 1-1 tie in the third inning Boston Caron put the Fishermen on top with a home run that splashed into the drainage pond beyond the left field fence. The ball, like the players, was left thoroughly water logged, but nobody from the Ilwaco side was complaining.

“Boston really got things cracking for us there,” Hopkins said. “I thought they would complain because they couldn’t go get their home run ball but when they go out they are donated to the pond.”

Derrick Cutting set the table at the top of the order with two hits and drove in three runs while scoring one himself. Cannon Johnson and Kaemon Sawa both posted a pair of hits in the win. Both Sawa and Kyle Morris drove in runs to help bang out the final cushion.

From there, Ilwaco starting pitcher Jacob Rogers took care of the rest of the work by working seven innings on the mound in just over 70 pitches. Rogers struck out three Titans along the way and scattered ten hits but walked just one batter as he attacked the strike zone with aplomb.

“He’s our ace no doubt about it. He took the ball and pitched great,” Hopkins said.

With the league component of their doubleheader out of the way the Fishermen got loose in Game 2 and had more fun than skiff full of sea shanty singers. Ilwaco chased PWV starting pitcher Hudson Barnum in the first inning, scoring five runs on two hits and three bases on balls before he could record an out.

But the game carried on in more or less unremarkable fashion until Ilwaco went off for eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to push out their lead to blowout territory.

Caron, Johnson, and Morris all pelted doubles, with Johnson tallying a set of two baggers.

It was Johnson, though, who did the most damage, finishing 3-for-5 with four RBI’s to his name. Morris, Rogers and Caron drove in a pair of runs each with Johnson jolting three hits. Morris and Sawa finished with two hits each.

“We got through their better pitchers and just kept swinging it,” Hopkins said. “Cannon Johnson really hit the ball well for us in Game 2. I know he had a bunch of RBI’s.”

The game was the only home contest for any baseball or softball team in The Daily News coverage area on Tuesday as inclement weather wiped out nearly everyone else entirely. Hopkins credited the field renovation completed in 2020 for saving the day in the face of so much moisture kicking up offshore. That makeover included regrading the entire field to drain the water off the top in all directions, plus synthetic turf cutouts around the bases.

Hopkins estimated that nearly 60 percent of the Fishermen’s home games were canceled due to field conditions prior to 2020. Since then they haven’t missed a scheduled home date for anything short of a pandemic.

“We are thankful for our field. It was definitely a good thing to get that thing up and running,” Hopkins said. “Our flock of sophomores keeps going down the road here.”

Ilwaco (5-5, 2-1 league) is scheduled to host Naselle for a non-league tilt at noon on Saturday.

Kalama bats come up short at King's Way

VANCOUVER — The Kalama baseball team was one of the lucky few to actually have a game to play Tuesday, but the Chinooks only got a cold defeat for their troubles, falling 8-2 to 1A King’s Way Christian.

The Knights rode the electric arm of sophomore Makani Geisen the whole way, and their ace needed just 85 pitches to dispatch the Kalama order through seven dominant frames. The Chinooks saw just six pitches in a 1-2-3 first inning, and when they started getting deeper into counts, they started striking out.

“I’ll tell you what, their ace pitched all seven, he was really good,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. Just from the get-go he set the tone in the first inning. Like I tell my players all the time, there’s a fine line between being aggressive and getting out of your mindset and being too antsy, trying to do too much to a pitch.”

Geisen struck out 12 batters, and didn’t allow a hit through five innings.

For a bit, though, it looked like the Chinooks might not need one. In the top of the fourth, Dylan Mills drew a leadoff walk, Gavin McBride reached on one error, and both came around to score on an overthrow on a double steal. That made it 2-1 in the visitors’ favor, despite Kalama doing nothing offensively.

“We felt maybe it could materialize into some good productivity going forward, putting balls in play and making them make plays behind them… things were looking pretty good,” Walker said.

But in the bottom half of the frame, the hosts got their own offense going, loading the bases with no outs. Kalama starter Noah Imboden responded with two strikeouts to get one foot back in the dugout and cued up a harmless-looking little flare, but the ball had eyes for the grass and fell in between three defenders to bring two runs home.

“Just a little bloop right into the triangle, if you will,” Walker said.

Two more walks later, it was 4-2 in favor of KWC.

The Knights added four more runs against Kaden Stariha in the bottom of the sixth; only one of them was earned.

“The wheels kind of fell off in the fourth and the sixth inning,” Walker said. “Outside of that, we played pretty well.””

Keaton Fisher and Todd Tabor had the only two hits of the afternoon for Kalama. Imboden took the loss, striking out nine in four innings of work.

Kalama (8-3) is slated to return to C2BL play Thursday, at home against Wahkiakum.

