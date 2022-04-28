2B Baseball Roundup: Collupy deals, Wahkiakum drops Stevenson

CATHLAMET — The Mules can breathe a bit easier, if only for a little while, after defeating Stevenson 10-0 in six innings Thursday in a Central 2B League baseball tilt with playoff implications. The win slotted Wahkiakum firmly into the top seven spots in the C2BL with just one league game remaining on its schedule.

It took three innings for the Mules’ bats to get hot with the teams knotted in a scoreless tie for the first half of the game.

“Overall, really good game through three innings (with) both pitchers pounding the zone and getting outs,” Wahkiakum coach Garrett Radcliffe said.

But after Wahkiakum plated two runs in the fourth frame they backed it up with five more in the fifth and ended the game early with a three spot in the sixth to reach mercy rule territory.

“(Our team) was able to capitalize on some missed throws and plate two runs,” Radcliffe said.

Dominic Curl laced a pair of hits, drew a walk and stole a base to help put a charge in the Wahkiakum offense. Teo Roch added a pair of knocks and was hit by a pitch to help keep the big wheel turning.

Henry Bassi clubbed a double for the Mules while Zakk Carlson, Cooper Carlson and Tanner Collupy all added hits to the book.

Collupy handled the pitching duties for the hosts, racking up nine strikeouts over six innings to move along the two-hit shutout.

Radcliffe and other coaches around the C2BL said they heard Stevenson forfeited their final two league games. That gives a win to Morton-White Pass and creates a possible three-way tie for seventh place in the league. The C2BL will send seven teams to the district tournament, and one of those teams may find themselves on the outside looking in.

Wahkiakum (5-10, 4-5 league) was scheduled to play at Onalaska on Friday. The Loggers currently sit one spot ahead of the Mules in the standings.

Kalama rallies late, clinches 2nd in C2BL

KALAMA — The Kalama baseball team gave away its early lead, but came back with one big inning late to send Adna packing in a 13-5 win in the Chinooks’ Central 2B League finale.

“Kind of sloppy baseball today, is how I would describe it, on both sides,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said.

Up 4-0 after two innings, the Chinooks helped the Pirates get back in it. An error in the infield by Jack Doerty led the inning off, and after a bloop single, a strikeout, and a passed ball, Adna got on the board on a fielder’s choice where the Chinooks failed to get an out. Three singles and an RBI groundout later, and the guests suddenly had a 5-4 lead.

“For whatever reason in the top of the third inning, the wheels kind of fell off defensively, which was uncharacteristic,” Walker said.

Kalama came back with the tying run in the bottom half of the frame, but the score would stay there for another two innings.

But when the Chinooks finally got going again, they did so in a big way. Three walks led the bottom of the sixth off to load the bases, and Doerty — who finished the night 3-for-4 at the plate — made up for the early error with a lined shot of a double to bring two runs home.

“That big double he had… really broke the door open for us,” Walker said.

Another walk loaded the bases again, and back-to-back singles by Keaton Fisher and Kaden Stariha scored two more. An error, a passed ball, and a wild pitch later, Kalama led 13-5.

“We had really, really good approaches at the plate in that sixth inning,” Walker said.

The win clinches second place in the C2BL for Kalama (15-3, 9-1 league). It also gave the Chinooks’ nine seniors a happy Senior Day, in their final home league game.

“They’re a fun group, and competitive,” Walker said. “They’re not all baseball players, but they all show up and do the right thing. It’s been pretty cool, witnessing some of their growth, just in one season.”

Kalama will wrap up its regular season next Monday against Napavine in a non-league matchup.

Toutle Lake caps off perfect league season

TOUTLE — It’s been a rarity for the Toutle Lake baseball team to face a close game this year, let alone a deficit, but the Ducks showed they can handle both Thursday in a 12-5 win over Rainier (Wash.)

A dropped third strike and four walks from starter Zach Swanson brought a pair of runs in for the Mountaineers in the top of the second inning, giving them a 2-1 lead. The Ducks came back with a pair of runs in the third, but a walk, a pair of free 90s, and a bunt single tied things back up at 3-3 in the top of the fourth.

Rainier gave the game back to Toutle Lake in the bottom of the fifth, when six straight walks to lead the inning off scored three free runs, another two after an out made it 8-3, and Keaton Shellenbarger smacked a 2-RBI double before stealing third and coming home on an error on the throw down.

The Mountaineers put just three balls in play off of Swanson in four innings of work; the sophomore struck out 11 but also walked six. Connor Cox threw the final three innings, giving up two more runs on a pair of hits.

Toutle Lake (17-1, 14-0) will wrap up its regular season with a jump up the classification ladder and a trip to Longview, taking on Mark Morris on Tuesday.

