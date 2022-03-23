2B Baseball: Pitchers shine for scouts, Toutle Lake sweeps Kalama

KALAMA — Tuesday’s matchup between Toutle Lake and Kalama at Haydu Park didn’t feel like it was taking place in the month of March.

The opening game of the doubleheader had all the makings of late season game between two polished contenders with some stellar pitching on the mound and stout defense to back it up. And after neither team managed to plate a run in seven innings, the game went to extras where the Ducks finally broke through in the ninth inning to drop the Chinooks 6-0 for a Central 2B League win.

The only thing that outshined the sun were the two aces on the mound, and everyone was excited to see it. Fans from both squads came out in big numbers to support their teams, but the area behind home plate was crowded with a flock of scouts who had their radar guns trained on Toutle Lake’s Jackson Cox on the mound.

Cox, who’s already signed to stay a Duck at the University of Oregon, has garnered plenty of attention in the early season.

“It’s not something I’ve experienced so it’s pretty cool for our guys to be able to be looked at like that,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson said. “Jackson’s worked his butt off for a lot of years.”

Although the score of scouts were eagerly waiting to check out Cox’s stuff, he wasn’t focused on them at all. His eyes and attention were locked on his brother Connor’s catchers glove.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t see them until I’m done pitching,” Cox said. “I just kind of get in the zone and all I see is my brother behind the plate.”

With Haydu Park buzzing, Cox rocked, fired and delivered a performance worthy of the hype. After allowing a hit in the first, he responded by striking out the side in the second, consistently touching 92 and 93 MPH on the radars of the scouts behind home.

The only thing that stopped Cox on Tuesday was his tight pitch count, but he still managed five frames of two-hit baseball without surrendering a walk and never allowing a Kalama batter to reach second base before giving way to Camden Wheatley in the sixth. Kalama batters struggled to keep up with Cox’s fastball, which stayed up around 92 MPH for the duration of his outing, and couldn’t touch his slider as he sat down nine batters by strikeout in his five frames of work.

“Body felt great,” Cox said. “I’ve been throwing since November, so I’ve just been conditioning up, and throwing with minor leaguers before the season starts has been a real help.”

Johnson knew the excess attention wasn’t going to phase his ace.

“One thing that is just amazing for an 18-year-old is just his laser focus and he’s been like that since he was a freshman,” Johnson said. “He keeps that straight face, that poker face, and he doesn’t let his emotions get carried away.”

But the trained eyes on Cox have the potential to pay off bigtime for other players too.

“It gives other guys opportunities, if they can go out and play and perform when we’ve got people out here looking at him, it gives other guys opportunities as well,” Johnson said. “I think that’s pretty neat for Central B baseball.”

The player that best took advantage of the opportunity just happened to be wearing Chinook orange.

Noah Imboden was everything Kalama needed him to be on Tuesday and then some. Imboden matched Cox’s strong outinging with a masterful showing of his own. The Lower Columbia College commit tossed seven scoreless innings and even trotted back out on the hill to record an out in the eighth.

“First of all, those are two unbelievable senior pitchers and I think that they both lived up to the hype,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “It’s a beautiful day and everyone expects a low scoring game and they just epitomized gutsy performances.”

Imboden fanned 13 Toutle Lake batters with strikeouts and didn’t walk a single Ducks batter while surrendering just seven hits on the game.

“Just from Noah’s perspective, you’ve got all these scouts watching (Cox) and you go out there in your half inning and all the scouts put their radars away, it can be a little intimidating and also frustrating,” Walker said. “But he didn’t let that get to him. He was just gutsy for us and gave us every opportunity to win the game.”

But after onlookers were dazzled by the pitchers, somebody had to score a run to break the scoreless tie. Eventually.

Toutle Lake finally broke the barrier in the top of the ninth. Kyler Shellenbarger singled to lead off the inning, then after a stolen base and wild pitch he found himself standing on third. Wheatley stepped up to the plate and drew a walk, then took advantage of a first and third opportunity to steal second. But the throw down to second that was supposed to be cut off by the second basemen bounced and trickled its way into centerfield allowing Shellenbarger to score and give the Ducks the first lead of the game.

“It was just miscommunication,” Walker said. “We have a runner on first and third and we have a call out there. We didn’t really care about the runner moving first to second. I thought we were all on the same page there but literally just a mental miscue there…we want that one back.”

Shellenbarger’s run broke the dam, and the Ducks capitalized on it. Dylan Fraidenburg stepped to the plate and launched a shot out to the warning track in left-center to score Wheatley.

The Ducks added another run and loaded the bases for fifth-year senior Fisher Wassell, and he went the opposite way with a bases-clearing double to right-center to put the Ducks ahead 6-0.

Jack Doerty tripled for the Chinooks in the ninth, but he was left stranded at third and the Ducks took home their second league win of the season.

“This is a group of fellas (that’s) got a lot of baseball under their belts,” Johnson said. “They’re able to maintain their composure and not panic.”

Wheatley pitched the final four innings for the Ducks and put together a strong scoreless showing himself after taking over for Cox.

“Him coming after 90-something, he definitely throws harder than he did last year and it’s a nice change of pace,” Johnson said. “He’s got really nice offspeed stuff as well.”

After the lengthy game, the teams took a breather and ran it back for the back end of the doubleheader, although Game 2 didn’t count against league records.

The Chinooks struck first in the night cap, but Toutle Lake came back to lead 3-1 before the game was declared over due to a lack of daylight, giving the Ducks a sweep along Kalama River Road.

The big day gives Toutle Lake a lot to be excited about, but they are staying focused on the task at hand.

“Just don’t let it go to our heads and stay humble and hungry the entire time and push for that State championship, because that’s the end goal for our team,” Cox said.

Toutle Lake (4-0, 2-0 league) will host Winlock for another C2BL matchup at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Kalama (2-2, 1-1 league) will hit the road for its next league matchup at Stevenson at 4 p.m. Thursday.

