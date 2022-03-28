2B Baseball: Imboden tosses perfect game, Kalama sweeps doubleheader

KALAMA — Noah Imboden hopped on the perfection train Monday, and drove Kalama to a 15-0 C2BL win over Onalaska in five innings Monday to kick off a doubleheader sweep.

“He was dealing,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “He had it all going tonight.”

The Chinooks went on to win the evening’s sequel 14-6 in five innings in a game shortened due to darkness.

It’s the third perfect game in the past five days thrown by Cowlitz County schools — joining Mark Morris baseball’s Austin Lindstrom and a Castle Rock softball combined effort between Payton Kessler and Rachel Squibb — and the first Kalama baseball perfect game since Nick LaRoy struck out 20 in one against White Salmon in 2010.

Imboden only allowed two balls to be put in play all game long — one was a comebacker at him in the first and the second was a ground ball to second base in the fourth. Aside from that, the senior LCC commit shoved 13 strikeouts into his final line, and there was little the Loggers could do to stop him.

“For lack of a better phrase, he’s just been electric,” Waler said. “His fastball is getting on guys, and he’s just been extremely efficient.”

“Efficient” may be an understatement for Monday’s performance. Imboden’s first two pitches to Jeremy Larson to lead off the top of the first missed the zone, and he went to a full count before getting a strikeout looking to start his outing.

That would be the only three-ball count Imboden faced all afternoon, and there would be only one other time all game long where he threw two balls in a row.

“He’s working quickly ahead, his pace has been tremendous, he’s been in a really good rhythm recently, and guys just aren’t squaring him up,” Walker said. “Obviously when you’re throwing strikes and they’re not squaring you up, you’re going to have a ton of success.”

Imboden ended up giving himself all the run support he’d need in the bottom of the second, when he doubled hom Kaden Stariha to make it 1-0. The Chinooks added another run in the frame on a Jack Doerty single and one more in the third, before blowing things open with a 12-run fourth inning to get the game into run-rule territory.

“We needed that big inning,” Walker said. “That may have been the first time this year where we really put things all together. Good on the bases and certainly getting base hits and stringing them together.”

Dylan Mills, Gavin McBride, Keaton Fisher, and Connor Darnell all had two-hit games for the Chinooks, who combined for 13 knocks in Game 1.

That scoring continued into Game 2, when Kalama put up crooked numbers in all four of its trips to the plate. The Chinooks scored two in the first — after Onalaska took an early 2-0 lead — then went ahead with two more in the second, three in the third, and seven in the fourth.

Kaden Stariha had himself a 3-for-3 outing with two runs scored and two more driven in to lead the lineup, while McBride went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Jaysen Ketzbeau drove in three, and Imboden hit another double.

Dawson Dunn went 3 ⅓ innings in the start for the Chinooks, giving up three unearned runs on two hits and striking out four. Todd Tabor wrapped the game; all three of his allowed runs were also unearned.

Kalama (6-2) will head up north to face Morton-White Pass on Thursday.

