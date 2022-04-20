2B Baseball: Imboden nearly perfect, Kalama sweeps Toledo

TOLEDO — Kalama’s Noah Imboden continued his stellar season on the mound as some sunshine broke through the clouds on Tuesday afternoon. Imboden started the opening game of a doubleheaderagainst Toledo and was a walk away from his second perfect game of the season, tossing a no hitter in an 8-0 win for the Chinooks on their way to a sweep in Central 2B League play.

“The fastball felt real good today,” Imboden said. “Had a couple soars on some off-speeds, but I was mostly just blowing it by them. The fastball felt good out of my hand today.”

The Lower Columbia College commit was nearly untouchable, fanning 16 Riverhawks hitters on strikeouts in his seven innings on the mound. The only blemish on the otherwise perfect outing was when Toledo’s Zane Ranney worked a third inning walk to give the Riverhawks their only baserunner.

“He goes into every game confident and that’s the main thing for him,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said of Imboden. “He knows he can mix in all three pitches and be efficient and find the strike zone. He and (catcher) Todd (Tabor) have been on the same page and have been dealing for the last few weeks.”

Like just about every baseball team in the Pacific Northwest, the Chinooks and Riverhawks have struggled to find a dry enough day to get on the field for a game over the past couple rainy weeks, and the Chinooks were itching for the opportunity to unleash Tuesday.

“It feels great. Me and the guys have been itching to get back in there and play," Imboden said. "Every day (we’re) texting each other in the group chat like ‘Are we going to play today? Are we not going to play?’ It’s a little aggravating, but to finally get out here and get two big wins is big for us.”

Walker knows how hard it can be to stay sharp in the midst of a string of rainouts, but it helps when you have an ace like Imboden to rely on.

“It’s hard to replicate game reps,” Walker said. “We’re not the only ones, everyone’s going through it right now, but when you get a pitcher who’s just able to pound the strike zone and get strikeouts, it makes you that much better.”

Imboden’s presence on the mound is something Walker is happy to lean on for the rest of this season.

“He’s just going to take us as far as he’s able to get us really,” he said. “We’re going to climb on his back and hopefully hit behind him.”

Kalama got the only run they would need in the first inning on a Keaton Fisher single to centerfield to score Dylan Mills, but the Chinooks were sure to add some loud insurance. In the third inning Fisher got ahold of a deep ball and sent it over the wall in center for a two-run bomb that scored Jack Doerty to put the Chinooks on top 3-0.

Kalama added four more in the in the sixth thanks to a two-RBI single from Mills, and a double by Gavin McBride that knocked in Mills and Doerty. A bases-loaded walk from Mulls in the seventh would cap the scoring for the Chinooks in the win.

Imboden tossed a perfect game earlier this season and Fisher has thrown a no-hitter of his own to give the Chinooks three games where they’ve kept their foes hitless on the year.

Fisher’s dinger highlighted a 3-for-4 day at the dish with three RBIs. Mills finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs of his own.

Toledo coach Mack Gaul didn’t have harsh words for his team after the loss, realizing there wasn’t much they could do against Imboden’s potent left arm.

“It’s one of those things where you tip your cap to a great pitcher,” Gaul said. “We couldn’t hit him and it is what it is.”

Game 2 would prove to be a much tighter contest, but the Chinooks used a little small ball to seal a 3-2 non-league win.

Kalama took control in the top of the third inning on a two RBI double from Kaden Stariha that scored Doerty and Mills to give Kalama a 2-0 lead.

The Riverhawks kept battling and broke through in the fourth when Mason Miller knocked a double over the left fielder’s head to score Connor Gilreath. Shortly thereafter Aidan Umbriaco reached on a throwing error that allowed Miller to round the bags and score to tie the game at 2-2.

“We couldn’t hit a pitch against a really good pitcher, so let’s reset and get the next guy,” Gaul said of Toledo’s approach in the rematch.

But the Chinooks retook the lead in the sixth thanks to some heady plays at the plate. After Drew Schlangen reached base on an error, Alex LaBoa dropped down a quick bunt resulting in a throwing error that put Schlangen on third. Then, after a game filled with enough pop-outs to frustrate any coach, Mills stepped up to the plate and did his job, hitting a ground ball to the right side that was deep enough to score Schlangen with ease to give the Chinooks the go-ahead run

“That’s huge,” Walker said. “Especially when we’re frustrated because we can’t stay out of the air and do those little things. Then it’s the sixth inning when it’s the end of your lineup that actually produces

Stariha closed out the win on the mound for the Chinooks, tossing four innings of relief while allowing two runs on three hits. Stariha took over for Fisher, who started the game and tossed three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out five batters.

Stariha finished the game 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Mills went 1-for-4 with an RBI to account for all of Kalama’s scoring.

Miller, Ranney, Rayder Stemkoski and Geoffrey Glass all had a hit for the Riverhawks in Game 2.

Kalama (10-3, 6-1 league) will be on the road at Rainier (Wash.) on Thursday.

Toledo (8-5, 4-1 league) hosts Winlock at 4 p.m., Thursday, in Toledo.

