2B Baseball: Ilwaco stumped at Forks

BEAVER — There was no payoff at the end of a long bus ride for the Fishermen on Wednesday when Ilwaco lost both ends of a Pacific 2B League doubleheader to Forks. The Spartans took Game 1 18-5 and then held off a Fishermen comeback for a 14-12 win in the nightcap.

Ilwaco got off the bus looking like winners and hung three runs on the Spartans in the top of the first inning but that wound up being most of the good news for the Fishermen in the day’s first contest.

“Baseball is such a momentum game and we couldn’t get an out,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said. “They wound up putting up seven runs in the bottom of the first.”

The Spartans added eight more runs in the second inning to push the game into mercy rule territory and the league contest ended in the fifth inning.

Hopkins noted that the Spartans aren’t as physically imposing as last season but they appear to know how to handle the lumber nonetheless.

“They don’t have those big ol’ boys swinging the bat but they can still swing it alright,” Hopkins said.

Jacob Rogers led Ilwaco at the plate with two hits and two RBI’s. Alex Hillard added two hits and a run scored.

The day’s second affair was just for fun, but only for the Spartans.

After falling behind 11-1 in the fourth inning the Fishermen stormed back to make the scoreboard read 11-10 in the fifth inning but then let the game slip away down the stretch. Seven defensive errors worked against Ilwaco in the game.

“They played like a bunch of sophomores today,” Hopkins said of his young squad.

Derrick Cutting paced the Ilwaco offense with three hits, two runs batted in, a walk and two runs scored. Cannon Johnson added a hit and drove in a pair off runs for the Fishermen.

“Derrick Cutting was very good at the plate,” Hopkins said. “He’s our leadoff hitter and he knows what his job is. His job is to get on base and he gets his job done.”

Hopkins also tipped his cap to Boston Caron for his job behind the dish.

“We definitely played much better in the second game, but that’s not the one that counts,” Hopkins said.

Ilwaco (0-4, 0-2 league) will enjoy an extended break from the diamond before hosting Warrenton on April 9 at 1 p.m.

