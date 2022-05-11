2B Baseball: Ilwaco storms back to beat Onalaska

SOUTH BEND — For a while it looked like it wasn’t going to happen. After 20 years without getting out of the district tournament, Ilwaco nearly had to wait another for a chance to break through to the regional round of state.

But the Fishermen, without a single senior on their roster, managed to shake off a late deficit to drop Onalaska 6-4 in an elimination game in South Bend on Tuesday.

“I’m beyond proud of these boys,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said. “I kind of like to say we’re the Rodney Dangerfield of Ilwaco sports, we get no respect. Everything we’ve got, we had to build.”

The Fishermen struggled early at the plate, but Boston Caron managed to put them on the board, clobbering a sky-high solo homer to left to lock the game at 1-1 in the second inning with his fifth round-tripper of the year.

“He loves to hit,” Hopkins said of Caron. “He’s always bugging me, ‘Hey, can I have the keys to the cage?’ He would literally live at (our batting cage).”

Caron’s hard work showed with the blast, but that was all the Fishermen could muster in the early innings as the Loggers slowly tacked on runs, one at a time, to build a 4-1 lead into the sixth inning.

Caron gave the Ilwaco fans more to cheer about with another deep shot in the fourth before it eventually died down at the track. Cannon Johnson followed with another warning track wallop, but those two loud outs were some of the best contact the Fishermen had made all day.

“We knew it was going to be a gritty, tight game, I was just waiting for those bats to come alive,” Hopkins said.

The Fishermen’s early struggles could’ve been due to an interesting strike zone that saw batters rung up on low fastballs scooped underhand by the catcher.

“They were struggling with where the zone was,” Hopkins said. “They felt like some were not quite touching the plate and we told them you’ve just got to swing the bat, you can’t let the guy behind the plate dictate what’s going on.”

The Fishermen’s patience — or maybe persistence — at the plate finally broke through in the sixth inning, and it all started with a little discipline. The Fishermen worked back-to-back walks to start the frame before Kyle Morris found a grounder through the infield into left to score Derrick Cutting to make it 4-2.

After that it got interesting. With no outs and runners on first and second, the Loggers elected to avoid Caron and intentionally walk him without an open base to give, loading the bags for the Fishermen and officially declaring Caron the power threat that he is.

“He’s definitely gaining a reputation,” Hopkins said. “It was kind of our little secret that we like to have.”

With the bases juiced, Johnson managed to send a fly ball far enough into the outfield for a sacrifice fly, then Kaemon Sawa tied the game at 4-4 with a single to right field to score Morris.

An error on a slow roller in the infield gave the Fishermen their first lead of the evening before Cutting singled home one more to make it 6-4.

“Baseball’s such a momentum game, once you got it, you got it,” Hopkins said.

But the Loggers nearly took it all back in the seventh, loading the bags before Morris was able to retire the side.

Sawa started on the mound for the Fishermen and put in four innings of work while giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits with four walks before Morris tossed the final three frames, surrendering a run on four hits.

Caron finished 1-for-2 with an RBI on his dinger and two runs score to lead Ilwaco. Cutting, Morris and Sawa all finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored as well.

Baseball has come a long way at Ilwaco, and this crew of primarily sophomores and juniors has been a big part of the resurgence on the coast.

“Baseball was just kind of a forgotten sport for a long time and this last couple groups of kids was just like ‘Hey, we can be good at this,’” Hopkins said.

The crew can now call the 20-year streak of not getting out of Districts busted.

“These guys don’t own that 20-year gap where we didn’t go to State, they’re charting their own way,” Hopkins said.

But their new path and upward trajectory isn’t supposed to be short-lived, Hopkins assured.

“I told them it should be an expectation, not an exception that we’re going,” Hopkins said. “We’re just too good to not be.”

Ilwaco now has it’s regional ticket booked with a pair of games yet to play in districts. The Fishermen face off with Forks next at 4:30 p.m., Friday, in Adna.

Over these next few games, the Fishermen are looking to continue the growth of the program with some higher profile matchups with improved competition and a playoff atmosphere to boot.

“Playing against quality opponents helps to just learn how to win…playing quality teams and figuring out ways to win and getting pushed and having your back against the wall and finding a way to fight your way out of it, you’ve got to have it,” Hopkins said.

