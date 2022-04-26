2B Baseball: Ilwaco blows out Chief Leschi twice

PUYALLUP — The Ilwaco baseball team went nearly 150 miles for a pair of routs of unfortunate proportions, destroying Chief Leschi 21-0 and 17-1 in a pair of three-inning wins in Pacific 2B League play Tuesday.

The Fishermen came to the plate for five innings — they were the designated home team in Game 2 — and put up at least five runs in all five. Despite the huge output, Ilwaco only finished with three hits in the first game and seven in the second. Across the two games, Chief Leschi issued 14 walks, hit 10 batters, and — according to official stats — committed 33 errors.

Derrick Cutting and Kyle Morris both had two-hit games in the afternoon’s sequel; Morris led the Fishermen with three hits on the day. Robert Sanders and Nalei Kaonohi both added doubles.

Grady Cox threw an extra-short no-hitter in Game 1, striking out six and not allowing a ball in play. He did walk four batters, but picked two of them off, and catcher Jacob Rodgers threw out another trying to steal.

Ethan Hopkins took the ball in Game 2 and finished with six strikeouts of his own, allowing one run on three hits and two walks.

Ilwaco (10-7, 7-1) will get a much shorter trip Friday, heading out to Naselle for a non-league clash.

