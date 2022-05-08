2B/4A Softball: Toledo torpedoes Davis, twice

YAKIMA — The Toledo softball team took a trip to the sunny side of the mountains Saturday and took advantage of the chance to play two, defeating 4A Davis 11-3 and 18-5 in a pair of five inning mercy rule abbreviated contests.

Abbie Marcil led the Toledo attack in the opener with three hits, four runs and a triple. Mialeigh Jurica added a pair of doubles and a run while Bryn Williams knocked out two hits and scored two runs. Cadanc Clark added three hits and Greenlee Clark put up two hits with a run and a double.

Bethany Bowen pitched all five innings for the visitors with eight strikeouts while allowing just two hits and one run.

Toledo got right back to work in the rematch with bookends of three runs in the first and six in the fifth. Abbie Marcil notched four hits, scored two runs and came up just a home run short of the cycle. Jurica added three hits and was also a dinger short of completing the cycle. Vanesa Rodriguez posted two hits and scored two runs while Williams turned in three hits and scored a run.

Bowen started the game in the circle but handed the neon rock over to Averie Robins in the third inning. Robins struck out six batters over three innings to earn the win.

Toledo (9-6, 4-4 league) was scheduled to host Toutle Lake on Monday before heading to Winlock on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0