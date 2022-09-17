 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Volleyball

2B/2A High School Volleyball: Kalama sweeps Woodland in 8-Mile War

Kalama volleyball team stock

The Kalama Chinooks separate after celebrating a point during one of its four matches at the preseason jamboree hosted at Mark Morris High School, Sept. 3. Kalama won two of its four matches.

 Anthony Dion

KALAMA — The Chinooks can’t be stopped. Not yet, at least.

Following a change of schedule that moved the 8-Mile War to the rarest of Friday night time slots the Kalama volleyball team dispatched their foes from down the road with the quickness, sweeping Woodland 25-8, 25-18, 25-14 in a non-league rivalry affair.

The win leaves Kalama with an unblemished record one quarter of the way through the regular season.

Irene Martinez led the Chinooks’ offense with 10 kills. Ella Capen added nine kills and Kendal Collins finished with six kills to go with nine digs.

“Kalama volleyball is taking care of business right now,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “Good chemistry, great energy and very focused. It’s fun to watch.”

Rhegan O’Neil kept the Chinooks’ hitters on the attack with a smorgasbord of well-placed sets near the net. She finished with 35 assists and four kills in the win.

Meanwhile, Woodland was unable to get much to go right all evening long. After failing to reach double digit scoring in the first set the Beavers bounced back to post 18 points in the second frame but never got any closer.

Tessa Traffie led Woodland with four kills and six aces while Dasha Vasilenko posted two kills and nine digs. Ava Johnson dished five assists in the loss and Abigail Schoonover added four.

Woodland (2-2, 2-1 league) will get back to league play on Tuesday when it hosts Mark Morris.

Kalama (5-0) will return to league action with a match at Napavine on Tuesday.

