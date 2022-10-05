 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2B/2A Prep Volleyball

2B/2A High School Volleyball: Hudson’s Bay takes tight 4-set match from Wahkiakum

Wahkiakum volleyball Reigha Niemeyer

Wahkiakum's Reigha Niemeyer delivers a kill against Kalama at Kalama High School on Tuesday, September 27, in Kalama.

 KATELYN METZGER, THE DAILY NEWS

VANCOUVER — Wahkiakum dropped a tight four-set match against Hudson’s Bay in "a random non-league "contest, Wednesday, as Mules coach Kayli Hurley so described it. After claiming a 2-0 lead her Mules lost the final three sets against the 2A Eagles, with the last two going to extra points.

Miya Kerstetter had a team-high 12 kills and four digs for Wahkiakum, while Reigha Neimeyer dropped in seven kills and had eight digs. Neimeyer also served at 100 percent.

Wahkiakum (4-6, 1-1) was set to get back to C2BL action on Thursday with a home game against Rainier, Wash.

