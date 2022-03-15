2B/2A Baseball: Kalama hops into new season with win over R.A. Long

The Kalama baseball team kicked off its 2022 season by invading Longview, and while the journey to get to the final result may not have been the prettiest at all times, the Chinooks earned themselves a cross-classification win, beating R.A. Long 9-7 at the Lumberyard.

“It was just sloppy March baseball,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said.

Three months ago, the Chinook football team’s state title run meant that the boys basketball team had barely any time at all to practice before its own season began. Fast forward to now, and Kalama’s success on the hardwood — playing into the final day of the state tournament in Spokane — made preparing for this week a rush job. R.A. Long has had a similar time of it, with hoopsters coming in in the past week.

And, of course, Mother Nature has had her say as well.

“With the weather as bad as it’s been, we’ve been on the baseball field one time and the football field one time, for fielding as far as the whole team goes,” Walker said. “Other than that, we’ve been in the gym or in the cage. It’s just early, sloppy baseball.”

The sloppiness came up in a few areas of the box score. Both teams finished with a pair of errors, and combined for 12 walks, five hit batters, and 20 strikeouts.

Kalama took the lead right off the bat, when Dylan Mills led off with a walk and came around to score on a hit-and-run double off the bat of freshman Gavin McBride.

McBride went on to go 3 for 4 on the afternoon, adding another RBI and a run scored later.

“He’s a stud,” Walker said. “He’s going to be really good.”

Further down in the order, Connor Dewitt-Darnell went 2 for 4 with a double. Mills added a hit, two runs, and an RBI in the leadoff spot, while Noah Imboden and Kaden Stariha both had hits and RBIs at the bottom of the lineup.

Imboden took the ball in the start for the Chinooks, but with league play looming shortly on the horizon, Walker held him — and the rest of his hurlers — under 30 pitches to keep them available for later in the week. That led to a parade of five Kalama pitchers to get through seven innings, led by a pair of frames from Jack Doerty, who struck out three.

R.A. Long didn’t need long to get its offense going — with Kalama’s help — putting its first two batters of the bottom of the first on board on a hit batsman and a walk, before bringing them around to score on a wild throw in the field.

From there, it was a game of back-and-forth. Kalama dropped its own two-run frame in the second to make it 3-2, before the Lumberjacks struck for three in the bottom of the third to go ahead 5-3. Kalama kept on scoring, though, and strung together a combination of crooked numbers and shutdown innings to lead 9-5 after six innings of play.

“Overall, we actually hit the ball really well,” Walker said. “I was pleased with several players.”

R.A. Long made a fight of it in the bottom of the seventh against Stariha, whose time on the mound started with an error behind him, continued with a walk, and then saw multiple passed balls help the Jacks put up two runs and get the tying run to second base. But the Chinooks got the last out just in the nick of time, and took the win with all its bumps and bruises.

“We saw a little bit of everything,” Walker said. “We jumped out to a good lead with execution, then they regained the lead with our sloppy play. Then we were able to tie it up the next half inning and then get the lead for good, and play with a lead. It was all good to see a bit of everything.”

Israel Rutherford led the Lumberjacks with a pair of RBIs, coming on a single in the third inning to score Jared Childers and Logan Goldner. Childers went 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI of his own, while Stephen Rooklidge added a knock and an RBI at the top of the order.

The loss sets R.A. Long back to 0-2 on the young season, but was itself a bit of a bounceback performance from the Jacks’ shelling at the hands of Kelso on Monday.

“If we would’ve won yesterday, we still would’ve come to the yard today and tried to get 1% better and improved,” RAL coach Ryan Littlefield said. “If we ended up losing yesterday, which we did, we’d come to the yard today, make some adjustments, and see what we could do to get better. It’s just about staying neutral, not being stagnant and satisfied with where we’re at.”

Kalama (1-0) was set to jump into Central 2B League play Wednesday, at Winlock. R.A. Long (0-2) is slated to head to Rochester for another non-league matchup on Friday.

