2B/1B Track and Field roundup: Toledo boys win again

MOSSYROCK — The Toledo boys track and field team finished first for the third straight local meet, beating out six schools at Mossyrock on Thursday.

Naselle’s boys finished second to the Riverhawks on the day. The Toledo girls took third as a group and Naselle’s girls took sixth.

Sophomore Jordan Mckenzie won the 400 meters for Toledo in 55.91, while freshman Treyton Marty won the 3,200 meters in 10:56.40. Mckenzie also teamed up with Tyler Harris and both Conner and Carson Olmstead to take first in the 4x400 relay in 3:42.22.

On the field, Joshhill Tilton dominated the field in the discus, beating second-place Tyler Kirkman from Naselle by over 17 feet at 122 feet, 1.50 inches. Tilton also won the shot put at 39 feet, 1 inch. Wyatt Nef made it a Toledo sweep of the throws by winning the javelin at 147 feet, 1.5 inches, just eking out first over Carson Olmstead (146 feet, 6 inches).

Naselle’s Trent Stephens won the long jump at 19 feet, 7 inches, and the 200-meter dash in 24.39. Derek Suomela won the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches.

Paige Hill won the girls 800 meters for Toledo (2:53.29). Karley Harris won the 1,600 by less than half a second in 6:31.92. Jenna Oberndorf took first in the discus at 74 feet, 9.5 inches, and Lyndzie Filla was second in the javelin at 88 feet, 5 inches.

Echo Cenci had the best individual results for Naselle on the girls side, placing third in the discus (67 feet, 1 inch) and fourth in the 100-meter dash (14.18).

Toledo is set to jump up to face some 2A competition next Monday when it meets up with R.A. Long at Ridgefield. Naselle is scheduled to take a week before crossing the Columbia for a Thursday meet at Astoria, Ore.

2Bs meet up at Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — Area schools made up the majority at Toutle, but Rainier (Wash.) won the day decisively on both the boys and girls sides Thursday.

Wahkiakum, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco, and Kalama finished second through fifth, respectively, for the boys team standings. For the girls, it was Ilwaco in second, Toutle Lake in third, Kalama in fifth, and Wahkiakum in sixth.

Ilwaco’s Tazlina Thomas had the most success of any local athlete on the girls side, winning the long jump (14 feet, 6 inches) and the triple jump (32 feet, 6 inches) and taking second in the 100-meter dash (14.11).

Wahkiakum sophomore Landon Nielsen had similar success, taking first in the the boys javelin (148 feet, 7 inches) and high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and just barely coming in second in the shot put (34 feet, 5.5 inches) to teammate Gabe Moon, who won at 34 feet, 5.75 inches.

Kalama’s Chase Leigh won the boys 400 meters In 55.98, and Kasen Dubke won the 110-meter hurdles (17.62) for the Chinooks. Toutle Lake got wins from Jon Nicholsen in the 3,200 (11:29.68) and Chase Lynn in the long jump (20 feet, 8 inches). Skyler Saltzman earned Ilwaco’s lone boys win in the 300-meter hurdles in 55:53.

On the girls side, Ilwaco senior Sabrine Lessenden won the 800 in 2:42.78, and the Fishermen’s 4x200 relay team of Karen Moren, Esther Thomas, Kaylee Barnett, and Sarah Limbocker won in 2:15.09.

Layni Brandhorst got Toutle Lake a win in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.1. Wahkiakum’s Reigha Niemeyer won the avelin with a toss of an even 100 feet. Kalama won the 4x400 relay, with Anna Abbott, Reese Hollingsworth, Aubrey Doerty, and Ava Ripp coming in at 5:13.07.

