2B/1B Track and Field: Riverhawks, Ducks, Comets all get to work in Randle

RANDLE — The Toledo track and field team’s boys took first out of seven squads at White Pass, while the Riverhawks’ girls were third in a 1A/2B/1B meetup Thursday.

Toutle Lake, also attending, was fourth among the girls teams and seventh in the boys, while Naselle was third in the boys’ final score.

On the boys’ side, the Riverhawks had 13 top-three finishes to just edge Eatonville — the defending 1A runners-up — for first place, cleaning up the results in the field. Senior Joshill Tilton finished first in the discus (166 feet, 5.5 inches) and second in the shot put (39 feet, 5 inches). Wyatt Nef won the javelin at 145 feet, 3 inches, with Tyler Harris (127 feet) and Carson Olmstead (126 feet, 9 inches) piling on a fourth and fifth-place finish, respectively. Conner Olmstead tied for second in the high jump with Naselle’s Derek Suomela at 5 feet, 6 inches, and Anthony Defranco took fourth in the triple jump at 33 feet, 4 inches.

On the track, Conner Olmstead, Jordan Mckenzie, Tyler Harris, and Carson Olstead teamed up to win the 4x400 relay in 3:43.30, posting the fastest 2B time in the state so far this season. Harris, Conner Olmstead, Nef, and Austin Norris also took second in the 4x100 relay in 47.50, less than half a second behind the winners.

Carson Olmstead was second in the 300-meter hurdles (48.02), with Damion Soto right behind him in third (48.14). Treyton Marty took second in the 3,200 meters (10.58.93), McKenzie was second in the 400 (56.44), and Conner Olmstead was second in the 200-meter dash (24.87).

On the girls side, Karley Harris posted Toledo’s lone win, the 1,600 meters in 6:47. She also took third in the 3,200 at 14:51.94. Lyndzie Filla was third in the javelin (84 feet, 8 inches), Paige Hill was third in the shot put (24 feet, 10 inches), Stefani Arceo Hansen took third in the 400 meters (1:25.06), and Jasmine Kemmerer was third in the 200 meters (30.43).

Layni Brandhorst finished with a pair of second-place spots for Toutle Lake, in the 100-meter hurdles (19.98) and the javelin (86 feet, 9 inches). She also took third in the high jump at 4 feet, 6 inches, tying with her teammate Haileigh Cooper. In the shot put, Michaela Phillips finished second for the Ducks at 25 feet, 1.5 inches.

Chase Lynn had the Ducks’ only win of the day, jumping 20 feet, 3 inches to take first in the long jump. Kaleb Mitchem was third in the discus (109 feet, 10.75 inches), while Landon Lee was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (20.37).

Trent Stephens racked up results for Naselle, winning the boys 200-meter dash (24.24) and the triple jump (40 feet, 1 inch) and taking second in the long jump (16 feet, 8 inches). Derek Suomela won the 400 meters (55.38) and took second in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), while Brayden Colombo was second in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches), third in the javelin (129 feet, 9 inches), and fourth in the discus (103 feet, 8 inches).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.