2B/1B Softball: Kalama hangs 18 on Muckleshoot Tribal

KALAMA — The Kalama softball team made it two wins over Muckleshoot Tribal in a row to open its season, beating the Kings 18-8 in five innings behind another big offensive performance.

“I’m so proud of all these girls,” Kalama coach Bradley Rinard said. “They are a special bunch of players and are fun to watch.”

The Chinooks gave up two runs in the top of the first inning, but responded in a huge way in the bottom half of the frame, batting around before recording an out and dropping a 10-spot.

Kalama went on to score six more runs in the third, and after Muckleshoot shored six of its own in the fourth to cut it within the run-rule threshold, the Chinooks plated two more in the bottom of the fifth to walk off.

“The offense was great again too, with the bats and very aggressive base running,” Rinard said.

Lahna Moon went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored to lead the Chinooks from the leadoff spot. In the No. 9 spot, Grace Adams had the other two-hit day for Kalama, going 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.

As a lineup, Kalama stacked together 13 hits and drew eight free passes.

Delaney Rinard threw the whole game for the Chinooks, finishing with five strikeouts and only allowing four hits.

Kalama (2-0) will get another six days off before jumping into C2BL play; the Chinooks will host Winlock for a doubleheader next Tuesday.

