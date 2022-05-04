2B/1B Baseball roundup: Toutle Lake wraps regular season with third no-hitter

ELMA — It’s only fitting for the Toutle Lake baseball team to end its regular season with pitching dominance.

The Fighting Ducks used their final tuneup before postseason play begins to drop one last gem, with Zach Swanson and Camden Wheatley combining to no-hit 1A Elma in a 5-0 non-league win on the road.

It’s the third no-hitter of the season for the Ducks — but the first of the seven-inning variety — and their seventh shutout. Toutle Lake ends the regular season having allowed under 1.5 runs per game in 19 contests.

Wednesday, it was Swanson’s time to get in on the fun. After helping give TL the lead in the top of the first, leading off with a double and coming around to score on an Eddie Gould RBI single, the Oregon State commit took to the hill and promptly struck out the side in the bottom of the frame.

Swanson issued walks in the second, third, fifth, and sixth, never allowing more than one baserunner at a time and only letting one Eagle reach scoring position. He finished his outing with 12 strikeouts.

Having to leave the game due to pitch count, Swanson helped finally get the Ducks some insurance in the top of the seventh inning, smacking an RBI double. Connor Cox followed that with an RBI sacrifice fly, and Fisher Wassell made it 5-0 on a two-run single.

That gave Wheatley a bit of breathing room, and despite hitting a batter with two outs, the senior kept the Eagles out of the hit column in his one inning of work to seal the no-hitter.

Toutle Lake (18-1, 10-0 league) takes the No. 1 seed in the C2BL into the District IV tournament. The Ducks will host the winner of Onalaska and Raymond on Saturday.

Toledo walks off winners against Ony

TOLEDO — A game that may have seemed destined for extras ended in a hurry, as Geoffrey Glass sent the Toledo crowd home happy with a walk-off double to beat Onalaska 5-4 in a non-league regular season finale.

Toledo, which scored three runs in the bottom of the first, saw its lead slowly melt away, with Onalaska tying things at 4-4 in the top of the fifth. After back-to-back scoreless frames, the Riverhawks led off the bottom of the seventh with two quick outs, before Caiden Schultz drew a four pitch walk to extend the inning. After Bayron Rodriguez — running for Schultz — stole second, Glass turned on the very next pitch, lining it to right, sending Rodriguez home to end the game.

That ended a red-hot afternoon for Glass, who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk on the day. Justin Filla and Mason Miller both went 1-for-3 with walks at the top of the order, and behind glass, Carson Gould added an RBI.

With seeding for Districts already settled, the Riverhawks went full-on bullpen day on the hill. Ryker Sorenson threw the first inning, Kaven Winters took the next two, and Rogan Stanley took two after that. Mason Miller allowed two runners in the sixth but no runs, and Schultz struck out the side in the seventh.

Toledo (12-6, 7-2) takes the No. 3 seed from the C2BL out west to Ilwaco, where the Riverhawks’ baseball team will aim for a better fate than its boys basketball squad in the District IV tournament. They’ll take on Wahkiakum in a loser-out first-round game, with the winner facing the Fishermen.

Naselle caps sweep of Mossyrock

NASELLE — The Naselle baseball team needed a bit of a comeback this time around, but got its offense going in the middle innings to beat Mossyrock 5-2 and clinch the 1B Columbia Valley League title.

After giving up one run in the top of the first and another in the third, Kolten Lindstrom settled in and dealt for the Comets, retiring 13 of the final 14 Vikings to come to the plate. He finished his outing with 12 strikeouts, giving up five hits and a walk on 96 pitches to get just under the final pitch limit.

He also helped cash in on Naselle’s first rally. After Joe and Jack Strange both singled, Lindstrom doubled to left field, scoring one and moving the other to third base, where Clay Bergeson cashed him in on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-2. Jason Harman followed that with an RBI single, and Naselle had its lead.

The next inning, Jarrod Laney singled home Craig Reitz, then came around to score on a Lindstrom RBI to make it 5-2.

Jack Strange and Kolten Lindstrom both had two hit days, while Joe Strange, and Jacob Lindstrom added knocks of their own. Harman went 1-for-1 and added a pair fof walks to his line.

Naselle was slated to wrap up its regular season against Ocosta on Thursday.

