2B/1B High School Volleyball Roundup: Wahkiakum scraps to the bitter end at Districts

RAYMOND — After dropping their opening game at the 2B District IV volleyball tournament last weekend Wahkiakum knew it had a rough road ahead. But a rough road has never been enough to worry a bunch of Mules.

Wahkiakum survived that first round of playoff action to earn a spot in the bottom half of the bracket in Raymond on Wednesday but came up one win short of advancing to the final day of the tournament. The Mules got off on the right foot Wednesday with a sweep over Rainier, Wash. by scores of 25-15, 27-25 and 25-22, before winding up on the wrong side of the broom against Forks in a loss that brought their season to a close.

Against the Mountaineers the Mules had a little extra motivation they’d been carrying around since losing a home match to Rainier on Oct. 6. Reigha Niemeyer led the way to the revenge win with nine kills, 13 digs and two aces.

“This was a game of redemption for us carrying over from the regular season,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “This match was probably the most clean match we played all year.”

Miya Kerstetter added seven kills, six digs and three aces for the Mules. Amirah Abdul-Kariem put up three kills and 14 digs in the win, while Ava Thomas turned in a kill and three aces.

“Genevieve Fleming and Helen Lewis (each) had two kills and some solid touches at the net,” Hurley noted. “Breyonna Montgomery set one of the best matches of her season against Rainier.”

The good times ran out for the Mules in the next round against a tough Forks team with the Spartans taking the match by scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-22. In its previous match, Wednesday, Forks ended Ilwaco’s season with a sweep.

“We definitely didn't have as clean of a match the second time around, but it wasn't all bad,” Hurley said. “We did some good things, it just wasn't enough to pull out a win.”

Reigha Niemeyer led Wahkikaum with four kills and six digs, with Abdul-Kariem adding 10 digs.

“Helen Lewis and Genevieve Fleming had three kills apiece and had some awesome blocks against Forks' big hitters,” Hurley said.

The loss ends Wahkiakum’ season with an overall record of 8-12, and just two wins short of a state tournament berth.

“Overall on the night my team showed resiliency and my bench, as always, was a huge part of our success. McKenna Mendez, Zaya Ray and Hailee Nielsen deserve huge kudos for that,” Hurley said.

Three Rivers runs out of steam at Districts

BATTLE GROUND — Three Rivers Christian saw its season come to an end Wednesday in the 1B District IV volleyball tournament with a four-set loss at Columbia Adventist. The Eagles were able to win the second set but lost the match by scores of 25-22, 20-25, 25-9 and 25-23.

Kiera McGinley led the Eagles with eight kills and three aces.

“(The) girls had a great second set and fought hard to come back in the fourth but it wasn’t enough for the W,” TRC coach Amy Yanez said. “Passing was a real issue tonight. Most of the points were unforced errors and those games are always the hardest to lose.”

Evie Yanez posted seven kills and five aces in the loss while Jailey Carroll notched dive kills, two blocks and five aces. Kelsey Poyner orchestrated the offense with 14 assists and three aces.

“CAA played well and were consistent all night. I wish them well,,” coach Yanez said. “The girls had a great season and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Three Rivers Christian ends its season with an overall record of 7-9.