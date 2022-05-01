2B/1B Baseball: Winlock no-hit in Mossyrock, turns attention to playing spoiler

MOSSYROCK — One day after dropping its senior night contest 19-0 to Napavine at The Nest, Winlock was back at it again Saturday with a non-league game against 1B Mossyrock. The drop in classification of opponent didn’t do much to cure what ails the Cardinals, though, as the Vikings spun a five-inning no-hitter in a 12-2 victory.

Marshall Brockway, Jake Comer and Zackary Munoz combined for the no-no on the bump for the Vikings.

The Cards found themselves tied heading into the bottom of the second inning after picking up runs in their first two at bats on the backs of bases on balls. Chris Heikkila scored one run for Winlock while walking twice and getting hit by a pitch. Kyrin Meehan drove in a run in the loss and Liam Groves scored Winlock’s only other run.

Cole Fray-Parmantier pitched 4.1 innings of relief for the Cards, allowing four earned runs while striking out three batters.

Jake Comer finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate for the Vikings.

Winlock (1-12, 0-9 league) will look to bounce back on Monday in a Central 2B League game with playoff implications.

The Cardinals will play Rainier (Wash.) at the Mountaineers’ home field at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey. Listed as the home team on the schedule, Winlock can help determine the final C2BL berth to the district tournament. A Rainier win would leave the Mountaineers tied with Morton-White Pass and Wahkiakum for seventh place and force a three-way pigtail playoff. If Winlock wins, MWP will finish in seventh based on the tiebreaker formula.

