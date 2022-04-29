2B/1B Baseball Roundup: Ilwaco cobbles together 2-1 win over Naselle

NASELLE — Ilwaco didn’t have its offense working all the time, but when it did it got just enough to win, taking out their South Pacific County rivals from Naselle 2-1 in a non-league baseball title Friday.

Kaemon Sawa picked up the win for the Fishermen after working 4 ⅔ innings and allowing just one run on four hits while striking out four Comets.

“Kaemon Sawa was awesome on the mound,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said. “That kid has come back from a broken leg in football last fall. He is an absolute stud.”

Jacob Rogers took the rawhide rock the rest of the way, picking up the final seven outs without giving up a run.

Naselle scored its lone run in the third inning following a double by Jarrod Laney. Jack Strange brought Laney into score with one of his two hits.

Kolten Lindstrom, Jason Harmen, Dean Helvey, and Craig Ritz all added hits for the Comets.

On the bump it was Joey Strange who got the start for the hosts. He lasted 4 ⅓ innings while allowing two runs on three hits. Kolten Lindstrom took over in relief and struck out three batters while working a scoreless 2 ⅔ innings.

“We beat them the first game this year, 9-6,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said. “Unfortunately (we were) not able to get the sweep. Just wasn't able to get that one break we needed.”

Trailing 1-0, the Fishermen put up both of their runs in the fifth inning. Boston Caron drove in both runs with a double. Alex Hillard finished with two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Derrick Cutting added a hit, two walks and scored a run.

Kaeden Lyster had Ilwaco’s only other two hits.

“The boys played great against a good team,” Hopkins said. “Naselle may be 1B but they don’t play like it. Good win for us.”

Ilwaco (12-7, 8-1 league) is scheduled to host Raymond on Tuesday for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.

Naselle (7-2, 4-0 league) is scheduled to play at Mossyrock starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mules' fate up in the air after loss to Loggers

ONALASKA — Wahkiakum had its fate in its own hands Friday. Win and you’re in. Lose and, well, nobody really knows yet.

Spoiler alert: They didn’t win.

Losing 12-0 at Onalaska in just five innings of Central 2B Baseball action has left the Mules in purgatory for the weekend and likely headed for a three-way tie for the seventh and final berth to the district tournament from the C2BL.

“Nothing much to say. We didn’t show up,” Wahkiakum coach Garrett Radcliffe said.

In a high stakes game that had been circled on the Mules’ calendar for at least a week, they managed just two hits on the way to the run-rule loss.

Dominic Curl punched a single in the first inning and then stole two bases, before winding up stranded at third base. Wahkiakum wouldn’t see another hit until the fourth inning when Tanner Collupy singled to left-center field.

And that was the end of the offensive action for the Mules on the day as Jeremy Larson struck out three and allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings.

Ethan Cameron and Cooper Lawrence each finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Onalaska.

Now the Mules must wait until Monday to find out what happens next. If Rainier (Wash.) defeats Winlock, the seventh spot will wind up in a three-way tie between Wahkiakum, Morton-White Pass and Rainier.

An email from Onalaska athletic director Dennis Bower on Friday afternoon laid out the most likely tiebreaker scenario.

If needed, the three teams will meet on a neutral site (likely in Lewis County) for a playoff on Tuesday. A coin flip would determine who gets a bye in the first round of the playoff and the other two teams would face off in a five-inning loser-out affair. The winner would play the winner of the coin flip, with the winner of that game advancing to face the Pacific 2B League’s top seed in the first round of Districts.

Wahkiakum (4-12, 3-7 league) is currently scheduled to play a non-league game at Mossyrock on Thursday at 4 p.m.

