2B/1A Softball: ‘Debacle’ fourth sinks Toledo

TENINO — In a season-opener rescheduled due to rain early in the week, the Toledo softball team gave up a 12-spot to turn a close matchup into a run-rule affair, losing 16-5 in five innings to Tenino.

“Even though we gave up the 16 runs, there were a lot of positives for me as a coach,” Toledo coach Jeff Davis said. “We were playing with them, tied up after three innings before we had the big debacle in the fourth.”

The Riverhawks put up runs in each of the first four innings, getting home runs from Abbie Marcil and Averie Robbins to lead 5-4 going to the bottom of the fourth.

Meanwhile in the circle, ace Bethany Bowen had allowed all four of Tenino’s runs in a tough second inning, and with the heart of the Beaver lineup due back up in the fourth, Davis went to Robins. Between a combination of tough breaks and bad spots, the dam burst.

“She struggled a little bit finding the strike zone, and when she did they were getting some dinker balls that just went between the infield and the outfield, and some misjudged plays for us on balls that we didn’t field, being rattled I guess.”

And when Tenino did square a ball up, it got the absolute most of it, with Courtney Backman punctuating the rally with a grand slam.

Marcil led the Riverhawks with a 3-for-3 outing, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. She started the scoring in the top of the first, singling home Mialeigh Jurica, who nearly had a homer of her own but settled for a double off the wall. Candace Clark also had a double for Toledo.

Toledo (0-1) is set to host Onalaska on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.