2B/1A Softball: Castle Rock meets its match at Adna

ADNA — After starting the season out 4-0 while outscoring their opponents by ore than seven runs a contest and working a combined perfect game into the mix, the Castle Rock softball team was itching for some competition. On a Friday afternoon along a wide open bend of the Chehalis River the Rockets found what they were looking for and they found it in spades.

In a non-league softball tilt between two of southwest Washington’s premier teams Castle Rock got a taste of their own medicine in an 11-1 loss to Adna that ended in the sixth inning once the mercy rule took effect.

Payton Kessler, Castle Rock’s typically untouchable ace, proved that she's mortal against the Pirates. In four innings of work the Rockets’ ace allowed 10 runs on 14 hits while striking out seven batters and walking none.

Adna pounced on Kessler right from the get-go, plating two runs in the first inning and another in the third before going completely bonkers in the fifth frame with eight runs. Kessler’s contemporary in blue and gold Karlee Von Moos took a break from a dominant pitching performance to punctuate the big inning with an afternoon moonshot to dead center field that was good for two runs.

“I honestly think they’ve been prepping for her because they know she’s been a little more dominant this year and her ball has a lot of movement,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “They stayed very short and drove the ball, which is what we did not do today.”

On what was her 17th birthday Von Moos finished the game 3-for-4 with five RBI’s and two runs scored. She was equally effective in the circle with eight strikeouts over six innings.

Adna catcher Brooklyn Loose was 4-for-4 on the day with a pair of runs batted in.

Castle Rock looked like it had something going in the third frame when Jasmine Wagner led off with a double down the third base line, but she wound up stranded on third as Von Moos set the next three Rockets down in order.

The Rockets’ only run came in the fourth inning when Kessler stroked a single, then stole second and third base before sliding home safely following a passed ball. Kessler finished the day 2-for-3 at the plate with the run scored.

If there was one caveat for Castle Rock it was that their starting shortstop, Rhi Sibbett, was unable to play due to illness. But that lineup change was far from the difference in the game.

“I asked the girls what do you take away from this? They said, ‘We’ve got to come from behind. We can’t quit. And we can’t make errors,’” Strode said.

“One thing I’d tell them that we take away from this is one dropped ball will destroy you. And it does. Next thing you know you’ve got a hit, another one gets a hit, then there’s a stolen base… so that’s something we’ve been trying to work on this year, a lot.”

Castle Rock (4-1, 1-0 league) is scheduled to play at White Salmon on April 12.

