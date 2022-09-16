2B/1A High School Football: Kalama KO'd by La Center's 22-point quarter

KALAMA — La Center quarterback Tru Feldman passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 49-24 victory against Kalama, Thursday.
The Wildcats trailed by eight points early but rattled off 29 straight points to take control of the game.
Kalama took an 8-7 lead when a wide open Jaxxon Truesdell hauled in a 35-yard pass from quarterback Aiden Brown and the Chinooks converted the two-point conversion play with another pass from Brown.
In the second quarter, La Center opened up a 29-8 lead as Feldman connected with Levi Giles on a 14-yard touchdown and then Davari Grauer on a 58-yard catch-and-run on successive offensive possessions.
La Center added two field goals in the third quarter to increase its lead to 35-8, the first set up by yet another 58-yard connection between Feldman and Grauer, and the latter, a blocked punt.
The Chinooks responded with a touchdown on a nice connection between Brown and receiver Chase Leigh for 44 yards, to trim the Wildcats lead to 35-16.
Kalama scored its last touchdown with 7:13 to play in the fourth quarter. Brown found Kaden Stariha with a 22-yard pass to cut the La Center lead to 42-24. La Center’s Garrett Maunu scored from 9-yards out to put the Wildcats ahead 49-24 with 4:05 to play.
Kalama is currently slate for a bye next week, before hosting Stevenson on September 30.