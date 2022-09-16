 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2B/1A Prep Football

2B/1A High School Football: Kalama KO'd by La Center's 22-point quarter

KALAMA — La Center quarterback Tru Feldman passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 49-24 victory against Kalama, Thursday.

The Wildcats trailed by eight points early but rattled off 29 straight points to take control of the game.

Kalama took an 8-7 lead when a wide open Jaxxon Truesdell hauled in a 35-yard pass from quarterback Aiden Brown and the Chinooks converted the two-point conversion play with another pass from Brown.

In the second quarter, La Center opened up a 29-8 lead as Feldman connected with Levi Giles on a 14-yard touchdown and then Davari Grauer on a 58-yard catch-and-run on successive offensive possessions.

La Center added two field goals in the third quarter to increase its lead to 35-8, the first set up by yet another 58-yard connection between Feldman and Grauer, and the latter, a blocked punt.



The Chinooks responded with a touchdown on a nice connection between Brown and receiver Chase Leigh for 44 yards, to trim the Wildcats lead to 35-16.

Kalama scored its last touchdown with 7:13 to play in the fourth quarter. Brown found Kaden Stariha with a 22-yard pass to cut the La Center lead to 42-24. La Center’s Garrett Maunu scored from 9-yards out to put the Wildcats ahead 49-24 with 4:05 to play.

Kalama is currently slate for a bye next week, before hosting Stevenson on September 30.

Box Score

WILDCATS 49, CHINOOKS 24

La Center 7 22 6 14—49

Kalama 0 8 8 8—24

Scoring Summary

LC — Jalen Ward 14 run (Ben Rembisz kick)

K — Jaxxon Truesdell 35 pass from Aiden Brown (Ethan Brightbill pass from Brown)

LC — Ward 2 run (Ward run)

LC — Levi Giles 14 pass from Tru Feldman (Rembisz kick)

LC — Davari Grauer 58 pass from Feldman (Rembisz kick)

LC — Rembisz 27 FG

LC — Rembisz 27 FG

K — Chase Leigh 44 pass from Brown (Kaden Stariha pass from Brown)

LC — Colby Hylton 11 pass from Ward (Rembisz kick)

K — Stariha 27 pass from Brown (Brown run)

LC — Garrett Maunu 9 run (Rembisz kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – La Center: Jalen Ward 14-73, Tru Feldman 6-15, Levi Giles 4-29, Lane Roberts 3-36, Isaac Chromey 1-3, Garrett Maunu 3-35; Kalama: Hayden Lawson 3-41, Aiden Brown 6-29, Luke Davidson 4-16, Drew Schlangen 4-13.

PASSING — La Center: Tru Feldman 13-21-0-279; Jalen Ward 1-1-0-11. Kalama: Brown: 14-37-2-221.

RECEIVING — La Center: Davari Grauer 3-136, Levi Giles 5-76, Garrett Maunu 2-11, Tyler Normine 1-35, Jalen Ward 1-18, Colby Hylton 2-14. Kalama: Chase Leigh 2-46, Drew Schlangen 3-14, Jaxxon Truesdell 3-46, Ethan Brightbill 4-97, Kaden Stariha 2-26.

