2B/1A Baseball: Toledo sweeps Castle Rock in non-league doubleheader

TOLEDO — Castle Rock took a quick trip north on Friday afternoon for a non-league doubleheader with Toledo. Two very different five inning games were played, but the Riverhawks managed to sweep the Rockets and walk away with a pair of wins.

The Riverhawks scored in every frame and used a 14-run second inning to roll over the Rockets 20-3 in the opener.

“We smacked the ball,” Toledo coach Mack Gaul said. “They threw strikes and that’s something they did pretty well. They threw strikes and we hit it.”

With the score tied 1-1, the Riverhawks couldn’t stop scoring in the second, and the Rockets couldn’t stop booting the ball.

The first three runs of the inning were on errors before Conor Gilreath added a pair on a single to left field to make it 6-1. Then another error led way to another two runs before Zane Ranney laced a double to score another. Toledo got another run across on a wild pitch before Rayder Stemkoksi singled to center to bring in another. Then three more Rocket errors allowed four more runs to score to bring the Riverhawk lead to 15-1.

Gaul had been working with his team on putting the ball in play on the ground and make the defense work, and Game 1 showed just how dangerous that can be.

“I’ve been telling our guys, we’ve got to get the ball on the ground and make them make mistakes,” Gaul said. “When the ball goes in the air it’s an easy out. Make them field the ball cleanly and make them throw it cleanly, because in high school baseball that doesn’t always happen.”

The Rockets managed a couple more runs across the next three frames, and though the Riverhawks cooled off considerably after the one crooked inning, they kept adding runs to drop the Rockets in five.

Gilreath finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs on the day and also came across to score twice to lead all hitters at the dish.

Caiden Schultz also finished 2-for-2 for the Riverhawks and scored three times on the game.

Khaynen Gilman and Asa Hamer each knocked in a run to lead the Rockets at the plate.

Gilreath also got the start on the mound for the Riverhawks and struck out four batters while allowing just two hits in two innings. Caiden Schultz relieved him and tossed a pair of hitless innings while allowing one run and Mason Miller closed out the fifth with a one-hit inning.

Game 2 switched gears from an onslaught to a dogfight, but the result was the same as the Riverhawks walked away with a 2-1 win in a predetermined five inning game.

The Rockets trotted out Trevor Rogen to the mound, and he had much more success on the mound, allowing both runs on just three hits with a pair of strikeouts after tossing all four innings.

“Rogen did a great job just getting us back in the dugout,” Castle Rock coach Josh Johnson said. “That’s huge to me. We went 1-2-3 a couple innings there and he got us right back in the dugout so we stayed in the game the whole time.”

Gaul also noted the shift in demeanor in his dugout with Rogen dealing for the Rockets.

“He did a great job of filling up the zone and throwing strikes and he’s a little bit harder to hit,” Gaul said. “We got underneath the ball so they got a few more fly outs in that game.”

Ryker Sorenson got the nod for the Riverhawks and he allowed just the one run on three hits in three innings of work before Kaven Winters finished the remaining two innings by allowing just one hit compared to four strikeouts and a pair of walks.

“We threw great today,” Gaul said. “We had a couple walks, but we gave up (four) runs in (10) innings. I’ll take that every day.”

Toledo scored both of their runs in the second inning on an RBI single from Schultz and a wild pitch to take control.

Rogen helped his own cause with a single to left in the third to score Tony Enyeart, but the Rockets were shut out in the fourth and fifth to close the game.

Schultz finished 1-for-2 with an RBI to lead Toledo at the plate. Rogen finished 2-for-2 with the lone Castle Rock RBI to lead the Rockets.

Despite the loss in Game 2, Johnson treated it as a positive with a much better approach than in the first.

“We didn’t have that big lull of an inning where they just bust it open and we made the routine plays,” he said. “Those are the two big things there.”

Castle Rock (0-10, 0-3 league) is still in search of their first win as a team and the first win in Johnson’s coaching tenure. But if you took a look in their dugout, the Rockets are keeping things light and enjoying the tough road where they can.

“Right now…we’re just having fun,” Johnson said. “We’re focusing on positives, no one likes to lose this many games...I think we did that today.”

The Rockets are back in action in 1A TriCo league play on Tuesday where they’ll host White Salmon for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.

Toledo (7-2, 3-0 league) are off to a solid start to the year and look to keep that going when Central 2B League play resumes on Monday on the road at Rainier (Wash.) for a doubleheader.

