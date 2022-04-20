2B/1A Baseball Roundup: Wahkiakum splits with Winlock

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum and Winlock squared off for a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon and split the pair of games, with Wahkiakum winning 14-0 in Game 1 in the contest that counted against Central 2B League records before the Cardinals bounced back for an 8-6 win in the nightcap for their first victory of the season.

Wahkiakum had everything working in Game 1 as they were sharp on the mound and in the batter’s box.

Dominic Curl started for the Mules and gave up just one hit in four innings while sitting down nine on strikeouts. Hank Bassi took over for the fifth inning and tossed a hitless frame with a pair of strikeouts.

Wahkiakum was consistent at the plate, scoring three runs in the first inning followed by a run in the second before tallying five runs in both the third and fourth to close out the game in five innings.

Curl also starred at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple on the day. Tanner Collupy finished 1-for-2 with a double and worked a pair of walks for the Mules.

Kyrin Meehan had the lone hit for the Cardinals.

Over in the other dugout the Cardinals struggled to find the zone all day, walking nine batters and putting seven more on the bags when the Mules were hit by pitches.

In Game 2, Winlock battled back from a big deficit to notch their first win of the year in a non-league matchup set at five innings.

The Cardinals spotted the Mules four runs in the bottom half of the first, but Winlock worked its way back in the game with two runs in the second and another in the third before breaking through and taking the lead with four runs in the fourth.

Winlock added an insurance run in the fifth to help ice the Mules and bust a nine-game losing streak to start the year.

Cole Fray-Parmantier started on the mound for Winlock and settled in after the four-run first frame to strike out five batters in three innings.

Meehan and Chris Heikkila led the way at the dish for the Cardinals. Both had timely hits during Winlock’s breakthrough fourth inning to help fuel the win.

Wahkiakum (3-8, 2-4 league) will be in Longview on Friday to take on Toutle Lake at Lower Columbia College.

Winlock (1-9, 0-7 league) will be on the road at Toledo on Thursday.

King’s Way shows no mercy to Castle Rock

VANCOUVER — Sometimes you just have to wipe the slate clean and forget about a bad day at the ballpark. Tuesday was one of those days for Castle Rock as King’s Way Christian took both ends of a 1A TriCo doubleheader with a perfect game in the nightcap to add a little salt in the wound.

The Rockets fell 12-2 in the first contest, allowing ten runs in the second inning on the way to a run-rule loss that ended in the fifth inning. Ethan Inman put up two hits and scored both of the Rockets’ runs.

The returns got worse from there for the Rockets.

In the rematch King’s Way pitcher Makani Geisen used a wicked slider and a hard fastball to strike out 13 batters on the way to a perfect game in a 10-0 win.

Castle Rock (0-13, 0-6 league) will turn around and host King’s Way on Friday starting at 4 p.m.

Extra Cuts

Ilwaco defeated Northwest Christian in Lacey on Tuesday, and did it in convincing fashion by taking the first game 27-0 and following up with a 19-2 win in the nightcap at the Regional Athletic Complex.

