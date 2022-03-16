2B/1A Baseball Roundup: Toutle Lake pitching hits ground running in win

TOUTLE — There wasn’t much in the way of surprises to open the 2022 season for the Toutle Lake baseball team, which flexed one of the best 1-2 pitching punches in the state to beat Napavine 4-1.

Oregon commit Jackson Cox began his senior campaign on a predictably dominant note, only allowing four balls in play in five perfect innings of work, and striking out 11 Tigers.

In the sixth, Cox made way for sophomore Oregon State commit Zach Swanson, who gave up an earned run but slammed the door with a six-out relief appearance.

Behind them, the Toutle Lake defense was in mid-season form, led by Kyler Shellenbarger at third base — when Cox was pitching — and short — when Swanson went in, and Camden Wheatley, who doubled up a runner from center field in the sixth.

Swanson got the scoring started right away for the Fighting Ducks, leading off with a single and coming around to score on a Fisher Wassell sacrifice fly. Cox, who walked, got to second and then scored on a two-out Shellenbarger RBI single.

Toutle Lake added two more in the third on a Wassell RBI double, scoring Connor Cox, and an Eddie Gould single to make it 4-0, and that was more than enough for the Ducks’ pitchers to work with.

Gould added two walks to get on base all three of his trips to the plate. Wheatley added a double to his line.

Toutle Lake (1-0) is scheduled to go on the road for a non-league date at Castle Rock on Friday.

Beavers walk it off to beat Riverhawks

TENINO — Tenino spoiled the Toledo baseball team’s season-opener in cruel fashion, walking off in the bottom of the seventh to hand the Riverhawks a 4-3 loss.

Tied at 3-3 going into the top of the final frame, Toledo put a man on first and tried to pull off a hit-and-run to put the pressure on. But instead the move backfired, with a pop-up to shallow right field starting an inning-ending double play. In the bottom half of the inning, the Beavers took advantage of the walk-off territory quickly, with a walk putting the winning run on base and a gapper to left-center ending it.

Connor Gilreath led the Riverhawks with a 2-for-2 day at the plate, driving in a run. Carson Gould and Aiden Umbriaco added the only other knocks for Toledo, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead right off the bat in the top of the first inning.

The Riverhawks did draw nine free passes on the game; three of those went to Kaven Winters, who had two walks and was hit by a pitch.

Tenino came back with three runs in the bottom of the third, but Toledo responded right away with run in the fourth to tie things up at 3-3.

Mason Miller threw three innings in the start for the Riverhawks, striking out four and giving up three earned runs on two hits and three walks. Gavin Frewing worked a scoreless inning of relief, and Winters tossed a perfect fifth and sixth before he ran into the fateful trouble in the seventh.

Toledo (0-1) was due to face Onalaska on Thursday.

Kalama run-rules Winlock

WINLOCK — Offense came early and often for the Kalama baseball team, which dominated Winlock in its first 2B matchup of the season, 12-0 in five innings.

“We were able to move some guys around today and get a look at a couple guys in different positions, and that kind of thing,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “This time of year, you’re just trying to figure out your lineup. Especially when, before this season, you only played a handful of games in three years, it’s interesting to see what you have coming up. I have a bunch of swing-type players this year, just getting their feet wet and seeing what they can do with live play against a varsity pitcher.”

The Chinooks started off with a run in the top of the first, and proceeded to add to their total in each successive inning, with two in the second, two more in the third, six in the fourth, and one in the fifth.

“We had baserunners on all night. We were fairly aggressive early on with the baserunners, and baserunning was much improved from last night,” Walker said. “Steps in the right direction, hopefully.”

Keaton Fisher went 2 for 2 to lead the outburst, smashing his first home run of the season in the fourth, driving home four runs, and adding a pair of walks to his line to reach base four times.

Freshman Gavin McBride added his second consecutive multi-hit day, going 2 for 4 and Kaden Stariha also had a two-hit outing.

Noah Imboden followed up a rough one-inning start against R.A. Long on Tuesday with a much better day Wednesday, striking out nine in three innings of one-hit ball.

“He had some confidence tonight that was on full display,” Walker said. “He was pretty electric with his fastball, getting on guys today, and had a lot of movement on it too. Todd Tabor behind the plate was a lot better, much improved tonight than he was last night, and that’s really where it starts with your pitching and catching.”

Tabor and McBride combined for two innings of no-hit relief to see the win out, striking out four more Cardinals.

Mekhi Morlin tossed the first three innings for Winlock, before giving the ball to Fray-Parmantier. Kyrin Meehan saw the rest of fourth out and tossed the fifth as well.

Fray-Parmantier had the Cardinals’ lone hit of the day, off of Imboden in the first.

“We saw a lot of positives and a lot of negatives,” first-year Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “Our biggest thing is that we have to play catch and limit the mistakes, and don’t beat ourselves.”

Kalama (2-0) will get the big test of its season Monday when it hosts Toutle Lake for a doubleheader, while Winlock (0-1) will go to Adna for a two-fer.

Castle Rock no-hit by Adna

ADNA — The Castle Rock baseball team went north to Adna for the first game of its new season, but the bats never made it off the bus in a 10-0 no-hitter of a loss.

“Our offense was timid and held us back, along with a couple timely errors,” CR coach Josh Johnson said. “I’m excited at the potential. We are young; we just need to clean a few things up and be ready to smash the baseball.”

Adna starter Tristan Percival faced 10 batters in a three-inning start, striking out nine Rockets and walking one. He was followed by Asher Guerrero, who struck out the side in the fourth.

Castle Rock finally put the ball in play in the fifth off of Ryan Wickert, but couldn’t scrape a hit.

On the Rockets’ side of things, Nolan Williams kept the guests in it, giving up a pair of runs in 2 ⅔ innings, and Steven Randolph added a pair of scoreless frames. But in the fifth, the Pirates went off for eight runs on just three hits, getting the score to the run-rule threshold to shorten the afternoon.

Castle Rock (0-1) was slated to play at Woodland on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0