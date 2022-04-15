2B/1A Baseball roundup: One big inning enough for Toledo to beat Rainier

RAINIER, Wash. — The Toledo baseball team found itself in a similar spot to its last game — with one big inning and a hold-on job late — to beat Rainier (Wash.) 7-5 in Central 2B League play.

The Riverhawks did the bulk of their damage in the top of the third, right after the Mountaineers had come back to tie things up at 2-2. Justin Filla got things started with a single up the middle, and went to second when Geoffrey Glass was hit by a pitch. A sacrifice fly put runners at the corners with one out, and after Glass stole second, Filla scored on an infield error off a Carson Gould grounder to make it 3-2.

Glass and Gould pulled a double steal to put two runners in scoring position, then decided it was so fun that they did it again, with Glass scoring and Gould going to third. Rainier’s second error in as many batters brought another run in and put Caiden Schultz aboard, Mason Miller drew a walk, and Kaven Winters singled to make it 6-2. Rayder Stemkoski put a bow on the inning with one more RBI single, and just like that, Toledo had a 7-2 lead.

That ended up being plenty for the Riverhawks to work with, though the Mountaineers did their best to stage a comeback against Toledo starter Mason Miller, scoring one run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth. For the second straight game, Conor Gilreath came in to slam things shut, hitting one batter and giving up a knock but earning the save with a shutout 1 ⅓ innings of work.

Stemkoski went 2-for-4 with an RBI at the top of the Toledo lineup, with Filla going 2-for-4 with two runs scored right behind him. Gilreath and Winters’ knocks in the third were Toledo’s only other two hits of the game; the visitors went hitless over the final three innings.

Toledo (9-2, 4-0 league) will face Kalama in a doubleheader on Monday.

Castle Rock falls to White Salmon in nine-inning affair

WHITE SALMON — Things looked good midway through for the Castle Rock baseball team, but the Rockets couldn’t hold multiple leads, ultimately falling 15-14 in a nine-inning affair at White Salmon on Friday.

The Rockets, who plated three runs in the top of the five and seven in the top of the sixth, led 13-6 going into the stretch, but immediately gave the lead up after it, as the Bruins scored seven in the bottom half of the seventh to tie things up.

White Salmon went on to match a Castle Rock run in the eighth, before walking off with one final run on a bases-loaded error in the infield.

Wyatt Guitteau had a 2-for-4 outing to lead the Rockets in the hit column.

Trevor Rogen smacked a double and scored a pair of runs. Nolan Williams came off the bench in the seventh inning and hit a two-bagger of his own. Khanen Gilman had a hit, a walk, and two runs scored to go along with a long relief outing.

Castle Rock (0-11) is set to play a doubleheader at King’s Way Christian on Monday.

Winlock blasted by MWP

WINLOCK — Morton-White Pass put up runs in six of the seven innings Friday, handing Winlock a 12-1 loss in C2BL play.

The T-Wolves ended things with four straight crooked numbers. Winlock, meanwhile, managed just the one run, in the bottom of the fifth.

Carter Svenson went 2-for-3 to lead the Cardinals at the plate.

Winlock (0-8) is set to face Wahkiakum in a doubleheader on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.