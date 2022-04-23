2B Baseball roundup: Kalama sweeps unexpected doubleheader

KALAMA — The Kalama baseball team certainly didn’t expect to play a doubleheader Saturday, but due to unexpected demands at the last minute, that’s where the Chinooks ended up, and with an extra game on short notice, they turned in a pair of wins, beating Wahkiakum 14-1 and Seton Catholic 13-6.

“I was proud of the guys all day long,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said.

Kalama was originally only scheduled to play Seton Catholic. But late Friday night, Walker got a call from within the Central 2B League that there was a problem. The Chinooks had been scheduled to play Wahkiakum last week, but that game had been rained out, and each successive day it was rescheduled for also was washed out, up to the point that umpires became unavailable and both teams were into their next week of scheduled games. Working with the Lower Columbia Umpire’s Association, the Chinooks and Mules agreed to reschedule the game for May 2, but that plan only lasted so long before the league announced the game had to be played at the first available window — that being Saturday.

Up against it at the last minute, and with the Cougars not having an open date in the future for a re-schedule, the Chinooks faced a choice: either play the double-header — their fifth and sixth games in five days — or play the Mules and lose the game against SC.

“It was definitely not an ideal situation, playing that second game, but we had to or else we would have lost it,” Walker said. “I gave them that option. I was like, ‘Listen, you don’t have to play it. I understand, pitching and all that.’ But they were like, ‘Nope, we want to do it.’ And I’m glad we did. It was pretty cool.”

With the long day suddenly ahead of them, the Chinooks went to work fast against the Mules, playing four runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the third, then dropping eight more in the fourth to get the game to run-rule territory.

And with the innings stacking up — and another key doubleheader with Napavine looming on Monday — getting to end the first game after five was a big deal to save the pitching as much as possible..

Drew Schlangen led the offense with a 3-for-3 game, driving two runs in and scoring another.

“He’s been on a tear ever since I started him over the past few games,” Walker said.

Kaden Stariha went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk, two runs scored, and two stolen bases. Dylan Mills and Noah Imboden both added two-hit games.

In the circle, Jack Doerty got the first seven outs, not allowing a hit but walking five and giving up a run. Gavin McBride came in to get the final eight, giving up a pair of hits.

Zakk Carlson and Mortiz Moeller picked up the hits for the Mules, with Carlson driving home Elijah Cothren in the top of the third for the lone Wahkiakum run.

Grant Wilson, Carlson, and Parker Leitz combined to get through four innings on the hill. Three Wahkiakum errors meant that just seven of the 14 runs they gave up were earned.

That brought the Chinooks to their second matchup of the day, and this time, their guests had the big first inning. Seton Catholic scored four runs in the top of the first, and by the middle of the third led 6-1.

That’s when Kalama rallied. Jack Doerty started things off with a double, McBride reached on a fielder’s choice, and both came home on a Keaton Fisher RBI single. That kicked off a six-run frame, and by the end of the inning, the Chinooks were in front.

Kalama stretched its lead in each passing inning, scoring two in the fourth, one in the fifth, and three in the sixth.

Imboden went 3-for-4 with six RBIs, half of which came on his first career home run in the sixth inning. Right behind him in the order, Dawson Dunn added three knocks of his own. Mills went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk, Keaton Fisher went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs,, and Todd Tabor was 2-for-3 with a double.

Stariha gave up all of Seton Catholic’s runs in 2 ⅓ innings. He handed the ball to Fisher, who struck out five in 2 ⅓ himself. From there, the Chinooks went back to McBride, who threw the final 2 1/3 , allowing just one hit.

“Credit to Gavin McBride. He threw in the first game, he threw in the second game,” Walker said. “And that’s a guy that isn’t really a pitcher. Great baseball player, and he’s just a grinder. He filled some key innings for us. So did Kaden Stariha. His statline’s going to look bad, but he threw strikes and did everything we asked him to do.”

As importantly as getting the second win was, the Chinooks did so without needing to throw Imboden, leaving him fresh for Monday’s league game against Napavine. Fisher also stayed under 50 pitches, allowing him to throw on one day’s rest.

“What’s so crazy is that everyone around the league, and the state, is like, ‘Safety’s our No. 1,’” Walker said. “But from a league standpoint, they’re trying to compound these games, and you get a phone call from someone saying, ‘You have to make this game up,’ are you really in it for the safety of the kids when you make us play these games? They didn’t make us play the non-league game, granted. However, you have a meaningful game, and then another meaningful game, and then you want us to do another one with a doubleheader on Monday again. It’s just not safe. But our kids didn’t find any excuses, and they battled.”

That doubleheader with the Tigers will take place at Haydu Park. For Wahkiakum’s part, the Mules (3-10, 2-5 league) will go to Stevenson for a twin bill Tuesday.

Ilwaco tosses doubleheader shutout

LONG BEACH — The Ilwaco baseball team put runs up in all but one inning, while its pitching staff dominated in a doubleheader sweep of Ocosta, beating the Wildcats 7-0 and 15-0 in five innings.

The Fishermen rolled with runs in each of the first three innings of Game 1, before doubling its lead with a three-spot in the bottom of the fifth. They then went on to score one more in the sixth for good measure.

Boston Caron provided all the damage Ilwaco would need and then some, going 4-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a double. Right behind him in the order, Alex Hillard went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs, and a run scored. Kaemon Sawa added a two-bagger, a walk, an RBI, and a pair of runs himself.

In the circle, Jacob Rogers allowed two hits and nothing else, striking out seven in a complete-game shutout on just 61 pitches.

When the second game began, Ilwaco’s offense went to a whole new level, trading in the single-run frames for five straight crooked numbers.

Derrick Cutting set the tone from the leadoff spot, going 3-for-5 with a triple, four runs scored, and two more driven in. Hillard added another two-double outing with two RBIs. In the bottom three spots of the Ilwaco order, Rogers, Ethan Hopkins, and Robert Sanders combined to go 6-for-10 with four runs scored and three RBIs.

On the hill, Kaemon Sawa allowed just three hits and a walk in four shutout innings. In the fifth, he gave the ball to Kyle Morris, who struck out two and popped up a flyout for an easy inning of relief.

Ilwaco (9-7, 6-1) will play host to Chief Leschi for a league doubleheader Tuesday.

