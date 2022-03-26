2B/1A Baseball: Kalama routs Castle Rock, runs 'victory' laps afterward

CASTLE ROCK — It’s not often that an 11-run win garners some extra conditioning afterward, but that’s where the Kalama baseball team found itself after a 14-3 win over Castle Rock in non-league play on Friday.

Normal postgame routines see teams run a few sprints or go pole-to-pole while coaches work out their postgame message. But Kalama coach Brandon Walker sent his team outside the playing field to run laps around the entire fence line.

“We don’t do this very often. We’re trying to send a message here,” Walker said.

The extra cardio was mainly a response to the mindset of the Chinooks on the field and in the dugout in their blowout win over the Rockets.

“I feel like with this team what we’re really working on is focus,” Walker said. “And just staying engaged from pitch one all the way through the end of the game. And I think right now we’re lacking leadership, but we’ll get there.”

Walker could see the lack of focus from the very start on Friday.

“We had an opportunity there in the first inning where we had a runner on first and we miss a sign, he said. “That’s just the way that our day started and it kind of continued until that fourth inning there.”

The Chinooks brought in two runs in the top of the first inning in spite of the mental error, but the Rockets rallied back with a run in the bottom of the frame, followed by two in the second to take a 3-2 lead.

“We weren’t timid with the bats,” Castle Rock coach Josh Johnson said. “Right out of the gate we had two barrels, bang-bang. It’s nice to see them getting comfy. Most of these guys haven’t played in five years so it’s nice to see them getting comfortable.”

But the Chinooks began settling in, and once the Rockets struggled to find the strike zone come the fourth, the ‘Nooks took advantage of it, scoring six runs in the inning and outscoring Castle Rock 11-0 across the final four frames to close out the win.

“I think there in the fourth inning they had a hard time throwing strikes and that was just the name of the game,” Walker said. “We were opportunistic as far as moving (and) advancing runners in that situation. I thought we were a little bit better with our secondaries and stealing bases, that kind of thing.”

Walker’s postgame frustrations with his team can be traced back to his team getting a little too confident in themselves too quickly in the young season.

“We’re not going to get anything just because we show up to a field because we think we’re good,” he said.

After a tough loss to Toutle Lake to start the week and a long road trip to Stevenson on Thursday, Walker felt it was the right time for a wake-up call, and he still believes in his team in the long run.

“I want to nip that trend in the bud while we can, while we’re still very early in the season,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be a good ball club by the end of the season, but right now we’ve got a lot to work on.”

Gavin McBride and Todd Tabor led the Chinooks at the plate, both finishing with two hits on the day.

Carter Stennick helped the Rockets get going in the batter’s box, leading the game off with a double and eventually coming around to score on an error.

In the third base dugout, the Rockets’ spirits were much different that the Chinooks’. Despite the 11-run loss, the Rockets treated Friday’s matchup more like an emotional win and a big step in the right direction.

To me, that’s the best baseball we’ve played and that’s a good sign,” Johnson said. “We’re getting better every day. The guys are enjoying being here.”

The rough fourth inning that started the Rockets’ slide exemplified some of the inexperience of the Rockets’ club.

“Baseball has this funny way of finding when you’re most vulnerable and I think that’s definitely the case right now,” Johnson said. “We’ll be throwing strikes then one walk, one error, another walk. It seems to always compile.”

Johnson added that a shift in the approach on the hill will benefit the Rockets in the long run.

“We need to kind of just rein in and recover and keep a shorter memory on the mound and we’re getting there,” he said.

Kalama (4-2, 2-1 league) resumes its Central 2B League schedule with a doubleheader against Onalaska starting at 4 p.m. Monday.

Castle Rock (0-5) is set to start their 1A TriCo slate with a doubleheader against Seton Catholic at 3 p.m., Monday, at home.

