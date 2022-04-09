2B/1A Baseball: Fisher throws no-no, Kalama blows out La Center

KALAMA — Weather pushed back the Kalama baseball team’s non-league matchup with 1A La Center a couple hours Saturday, but it could only delay Keaton Fisher’s dominance.

The senior, who’d already watched teammate Noah Imboden throw a perfect game not two weeks ago, nearly did the same, settling for a five-inning no-hitter in an 11-0 win for the Chinooks over the Wildcats at Haydu Park..

“I would say he was not throwing a ton of strikes off the bat, but he found his groove,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “Efficiency was the name of the game there, just digging deep and pitching to contact, and the defense was playing pretty well behind him.”

Pitching to Dawson Dunn, that efficiency didn’t come immediately, as Fisher fell behind seven of the first nine Wildcats to come to the plate. But each and every time, he found a way to battle back, finishing with six strikeouts in the first three innings.

Then, in the fourth, Fisher punched out the side, and was really rolling.

“Early on, he struggled a bit with his command,” Walker said. “He was missing high. But he was able to get to those 3-2 counts and then finish guys off, either with a strikeout or a weak ground ball. Then by the time Innings 3 and 4 came around, he found a groove and he was a lot more efficient those two innings.”

With perfection in sight — up 11 runs going into the fifth inning — Fisher faltered for the first time, getting ahead on La Center’s Smith Stimmel 0-1 before throwing four straight balls to allow his first runner of the night. Fisher came back to get Branson Castleberry to ground into a fielder’s choice for the first out of the inning to make it one on with one out, then forced Alex Mora to flip a flare into shallow right field. Second baseman Alex LaBoa went back on it to make the running catch, then turned and fired to first, catching Castleberry off to end the game with Fisher having faced the minimum 15 batters.

On the other side of things, Kalama gave Fisher all of the runs he’d need on one huge uppercut of a second inning.

The Chinooks ground across one run in the first on a pair of La Center errors and some heads-up baserunning by Drew Schlangen, but couldn’t come up with the big hit to really make things hurt. In the second, they’d have no such issue.

“That was the first time we’ve gotten a really crooked number like that all season,” Walker said. “In the first inning, guys were either getting out in front or not staying on top of the ball. I wouldn’t say that they were trying to do too much; they were just missing pitches. And then in the second inning, the explosion was just guys staying with that same aggressive approach, but they were finding gaps.”

For his part, freshman Gavin McBride didn’t find the gap; he found the trees over the left field wall, starting the inning’s scoring with a grand slam to make it 5-0.

Later in the inning, McBride — who went 1-for-3 on the day — came back up with the bases loaded and drew a walk to give him five RBIs in the frame.

“He’s going to be a lot of fun to watch over the next few years, we’re really excited about him,” Walker said. “Just a great bat, a really good baseball player who plays a lot over the summer.”

The Chinooks didn’t slow down after McBride’s blast, plating 10 runs in the second inning to make it a rout.

Fisher had a pair of hits and a walk to help his own cause, and Connor Darnell went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

On a six-game winning streak, Kalama (8-2) will stay in non-league play to open next week, taking on King’s Way Christian on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.