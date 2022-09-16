 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Volleyball Roundup

2A Volleyball Roundup: Mark Morris blows the doors off of Fort Vancouver

Mark Morris volleyball team stock

The Mark Morris squad celebrates their fourth victory of the day, a 25-5 win over R.A. Long at Saturday's jamboree.

 Anthony Dion

The Monarchs put their defenses on full display on their home court, Thursday, in a three-set shellacking of Fort Vancouver in a 2A Greater St. Helens League volleyball tilt. Mark Morris took out the Trappers by scores of 25-10, 25-3, 25-9.

Ali Millspaugh and Isabella Merzoian led the Monarchs with seven kills each. Millspaugh added five digs to help repel the Trappers at nearly every turn.

As has been proven so many times throughout history, the best defense is often a good offense.

“Our offensive connection was great, and our coverage was outstanding,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. “Ali Millspaugh is always a consistent force, but tonight she was perfect. She received a kill on every attempt, with no errors. Isabella Merzoian also had a big night on the net.”

Kendall Blondin and Laney Frasier put their teammates in a position to strike again and again with 13 and 10 assists, respectively. Blondin added four aces during her time at the service stripe.

“(They) kept us in system and made great choices on their sets. They provided a balanced attack,” Hewitt said.

Emma Fisher added five kills in the win and Reagan Wilkinson notched three kills. Mo Harris led the Mark Morris defense with three blocks while Adreana Coons posted a 72% serve receive mark.

Haillie Watson led Monarchs with seven digs, Mo Harris added six and Madi Noel turned in five digs.

“Madi Noel and Hallie Watson always provide us so much energy with their digs,” Hewitt said. “They are a dynamic duo in the backcourt which allows our offense to stay strong.”

Mark Morris (3-1 league) will spend the weekend playing in a tournament at the SunDome in Yakima. The Monarchs will resume league play on Tuesday at Woodland.

Lumberjills lose a barnburner to Hawks

HOCKINSON — After taking the first two sets of the night R.A. Long saw their hopes of a 2A GSHL win on the road disappear as Hockinson rallied for a five-set win Thursday. The Lumberjills started off with wins of 25-22, 25-18 before falling 19-25, 15-25 and 13-15 to close out the match

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier led the Lumberjills with 14 kills, 19 digs and three aces.

Despite the loss, the endurance match was a positive step forward for the Jills as they look to establish a foothold in league play.

“We were able to execute what we practiced yesterday in tonight’s match,” RAL coach Whitney Nailon said. “The athletes continue to grow as a team and fought hard tonight.”

Jillian Woodruff posted six kills and nine assists in the loss, while Lyla Khlee dished 14 assists with three kills to her name. Harli Whitam added five kills, 18 digs and three aces for the Lumberjills.

“We are looking forward to Columbia River and some team bonding next week,” Nailon said.

Asked what sort of bonding exercises her team could expect, Nailon lamented that while the hay is already in the barn she still has plenty of firewood that needs to be stacked. The Daily News could not discern if she was joking.

R.A. Long (2-3, 1-3) will host the top-ranked Rapids next Thursday.

