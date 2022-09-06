2A Volleyball: Mark Morris brings brooms to Lumberdome, sweeps R.A. Long

When Reagan Wilkinson swings hard, good things happen.

Led by Wilkinson’s 14-kill effort, Mark Morris defeated rival R.A. Long in three sets Tuesday night 25-8, 25-17, 25-11 in Longview's war between the schools to open the 2A GSHL volleyball season.

The Monarchs’ senior outside hitter stands over 6-feet tall with long arms to match giving her an advantage as soon as she steps on the court versus most 2A high school lineups across the state. Wilkinson knows the key to her game is keeping the game simple.

“I wanted to focus on swinging hard and to not give up on swinging because sometimes I will get in my head and start playing easy, (but) I would rather keep swinging it strong,” Wilkinson said. “I feel really positive about my game tonight so I’m excited for the season.”

Mark Morris head coach Carmen Hewitt is just as excited about her affable senior whom she calls, “the nicest kid you’re ever going to meet.”

“When Reagan has confidence in herself, she’s unstoppable and I've been telling her that for years. She can be the best player in the area when she believes she’s the best player in the area,” Hewitt said. “She’s going to always build up other people and let other people have opportunity before her, but I’m really excited to see her calling her plays and looking for the balls this year.”

There is plenty of excitement around the Monarchs for what the 2022 campaign may bring after reaching the 2A state playoffs in 2021. Mark Morris returns a veteran club led by seven returning seniors and multiple All-League selections.

After a dominant first set which saw the Monarchs bounce back from a 4-0 deficit early by reeling off a 21-3 run. The visitors went on to win 25-8, but the second set was much tighter.

The two teams traded points throughout the middle set, which was mired in violations, serves into the net and missed shots. However, Mark Morris maintained an advantage throughout, never letting the Lumberjills get closer than three points after opening with a 6-2 advantage.

Wilkinson’s teammate and fellow outside hitter, junior Ali Milspaugh, was strong at the net and behind the service line. Milspaugh delivered nine kills and three aces. During the third set, Milspaugh took over at serve with her team trailing 6-4. By the time she lost a point on serve, the Monarchs had seized control with a 14-7 lead and they never looked back.

“We noticed that they were stacking the box on Ali pretty quickly and we needed other players to step up and have a big night,” Hewitt said. “Wilkinson had a huge night for us. She really took the slack off of the other hitters and allowed us to get some good looks.”

Another key contributor was senior libero Madi Noel, who finished with at least 12 digs to lead her team. She was an All-League performer last season and already looks set to be one again in '22 with the way she hustles all over the floor.

“Madi is a weapon for us,” Hewitt said. “She reads better than anybody I’ve ever met… She just has a love for the game that pumps up everyone around her.”

And Wilkinson knows how much she counts on Noel’s play.

“Madi is the number one libero around here. She’s such a great addition to our team. Without her, we would not be the same,” said Wilkinson.

Despite being the road team, Mark Morris had a healthy contingent of supporters in attendance at The Lumberdome, typically a hostile setting for visiting teams. The players fed off the energy their fans brought across the lake.

“We have a really great crowd,” Hewitt said. “We love our student section. We love their themes and the energy they instill in us. We really feed off that so we are really blessed.”

R.A. Long got a few strong performances from their upperclassmen leaders. Junior Kamia Tootoosis-Didier is a player that plays all over for the Lumberjills while being a force at the net. Tootoosis-Didier finished with a team-high seven kills while adding at least five digs and a block to the stat sheet.

Junior Harli Witham was another key player for the Lumberjills. She finished with at least 10 digs and two kills.

“Kamia can play any position needed. This year we’re running her in the back row, too and it just provides so much of an offensive opportunity for us,” R. A. Long head coach Whitney Nailon said. “Even just her defense and being that all-around player for us. You don’t see many athletes being able to do that.”

Ultimately, the experience and size of the Monarchs squad was too much for an R. A. Long side that is attempting to bring along a roster filled with mostly sophomores and juniors. The Lumberjills (0-1) were scheduled to host Wahkiakum on Wednesday before bring Ridgefield to town Thursday.

Mark Morris (1-0) will take on Columbia River on Thursday, a game coach Hewitt knows will be an early season test.

“I definitely think it’s a winnable match for us, but we got to play our game,” said Hewitt.