2A Track and Field: Woodland splits duals with Ridgefield

WOODLAND — The Woodland track and field team narrowly won its boys dual against Ridgefield 68-64 on Wednesday, and fell in the girls matchup 83-57.

The Beaver boys cleaned up in the shortest distances, with senior Cole Logan winning the 100-meter dash in 11.82 and his teammates taking eight of the next nine spots behind him. Logan also won the 200-meter dash in 24.26, with senior Gabriel Parker taking second place a quarter-second after him. Combining the short-race talents, Gavin McShannon, Logan, Adam Stover, and Gabriel Parker teamed up to win the 4x100 relay in 46.44.

Ridgefield did better in the middle distances, but Joran Lamoreaux took care of the distance races for Woodland, winning the boys 1,600 meters (4:41.41) and 3,200 meters (10:30.82.)

Freshman Niel Valerio won the 110-meter hurdles in 19.33.

In the field, Woodland got first-place finishes from Parker in the long jump (18 feet, 10.5 inches), Wyatt Hansen in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), and Caeden Kelly in the pole vault (10 feet).

On the girls side, Riley Stading took first in the 400 meters (1:06.02) and freshman Mariah Stover won the 100-meter hurdles (19.32) for the Beavers’ lone individual wins on the track. Stover, Haley Strickland, Addison Stading, and Riley Stading won the 4x200 relay in 1:58.09.

The field went a lot better for the Woodland girls. Addalei Seimer took first in both the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and the long jump (14 feet, 10 inches). Dasha Vasilenko won the pole vault at 8 feet, 3 inches, and was first in the javelin (111 feet, 9 inches).

Woodland will be back in action April 12 at Hockinson.

