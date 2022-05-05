2A Track and Field: Woodland drops duals at Washougal

WASHOUGAL — The Woodland track and field team came in behind Washougal on both sides of a 2A GSHL league dual, losing a close boys meet 75-69, and dropping the girls matchup 105-44.

Cole Logan swept the hurdles to lead the Beaver boys, winning the 110-meter version in 15.94 and the 300-meter race in 41.53. Aside from him, Woodland got five wins from five different runners on the track. Gavin McShannon took first in the 100-meter dash (11.82), Gabriel Parker won the 200-meter dash (23.68), Christopher Appleby won the 800 (2:25.77), Samuel Grice won the 1,600 (4:33.91), and Aidan Rivers won the 3,200 (11:32.75).

McShannon, Logan, Parker, and Adam Stover teamed up to win the 4x100 relay in 45.18.

Washougal took the meet in the field though, winning all but one event. That Woodland win came from Parker, who logged a leap of 19 feet, 11 inches to win the long jump by nearly 2 feet.

It was a different story in the girls meet, where Washougal swept the track events. Sydney George gave the Beavers a win in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), while Addy Simer won the long jump by an inch at 15 feet and the triple jump by 3 inches at 31 feet, 4.5 inches.

Woodland will be at the Spudder Classic, Friday in Ridgefield.

