2A Track and Field: RAL comes in behind Washougal, ahead of Fort

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long track and field finished behind Washougal and ahead of Fort Vancouver on both the boys and girls sides of a 2A GSHL meet-up in Clark County on Tuesday.

RAL came away with 12 individual wins, nine of which came from the Lumberjills.

Kathryn Chapin took charge of the sprints, winning the 100-meter dash in 13.41 and the 200-meter dash in 28.15. Breyelle Box won the 100-meter hurdles (17.57) and Kayleigh Spaulding won the 300-meter hurdles (51.10). In the 4x100 relay, Mahayla West, Spaulding, Box, and Chapin took first with a time of 53.34.

On the field, Maria Sheldon won the shot put (33 feet, 3.5 inches) and the discus (107 feet, 2 inches), and came in second in the javelin (86 feet), just behind Brianna Dual, who won at 96 feet, 1 inch.

Three Lumberjills — West, Karli Kersavage, and Avery Moon — tied for first in the pole vault.

On the boys’ side, Diego Woodall won the 100-meter dash in 12.20, beating Fort Vancouvers’ Joshua Elvestrom by two-hundredths of a second. Koyn Williamdyke ran the 300-meter hurdles solo and did so in 43.50. Jaxon Cook won the boys discus with a personal-best toss of 127 feet, 1 inch.

River takes over MM’s track

The Mark Morris track and field team dropped both duals on the line at home to Columbia River on Tuesday, 106-43 for the girls and 93-43 for the boys.

Most of the Monarchs’ success came in the short distances. On the boys’ side, George Mosier won the 100-meter dash (11.12) and the 200-meter dash (24.81), while Deacon Dietz won the 400 (54.42). Emma Fisher won the girls 100 (13.12) and 200 (28.19), and finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.53) to Erica Snyder (16.29), who also won the 300-meter hurdles (52.96).

Columbia River made up the difference in the distances, on the field, and by stacking up scoring finishes.

Wesley Platt won the boys javelin for MM at 115 feet, 8.5 inches, just ahead of Vincent Flint (111 feet, 5 inches). Travis Sherman won the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches.

Snyder had the Monarchs’ lone field win in the triple jump (32 feet, 11 inches).

Mark Morris will be back in action at Hockinson on Friday.

