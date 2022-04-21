2A Track and Field: MM sprints, Woodland throws and jumps to wins

WOODLAND — A strong showing on the track gave Mark Morris a pair of boys dual wins and a split on the girls side, while a good day in the field gave Woodland the reverse at a 2A GSHL tri-meet with Fort Vancouver at Beaver Stadium on Wednesday.

The Monarch boys downed the Trappers 90-40 and edged out the Beavers 74-70, while Woodland beat Fort Vancouver 92-50. In the girls’ meet, Woodland dropped MM 94-47, and beat Fort 88-56; Mark Morris came out ahead 62-57 over the Trappers.

The Monarchs pulled a short-distance sweep to set the tone on the track. On the boys’ side, George Mosier won the 100-meter dash in 11.47 and the 200-meter dash in 24.42, while Eric Bauman took first in the 400 meters at 53.01. For the girls, Emma Fisher won the 100 by over a second in 12.98, and won the 200 in 27.32, while Alexandria White won the 400 in 1:04.50.

Fisher also won both the girls hurdles races, taking first in the 100-meter race in 18.40 by a tenth of a second and the 300-meter version in 50.57. Bauman added a win in the 800 (2:12.81); he joined up with Mosier, Kobe Parlin, and Deacon Dietz to win the 4x100 relay in 45.93, and with Dietz, Parlin, and Brodey Lamb to win the 4x400 relay in 3:53.57. Parlin won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.93.

Joran Lamoreaux picked up two of Woodland’s three individual wins on the track, beating out the field in the boys 1,600 meters (4:34.00) and 3,200 meters (10:00.98). Cole Logan earned the third in the 300-meter hurdles (42.09). Woodland’s girls 4x400 relay team of Sydney George, Addison Stading, Mariah Stover, and Riley Stading won in 4:35.86.

But the Beavers made up the difference on the field. On the girls side, Woodland swept the throws, with Ashleigh Calvillo winning the shot put (26 feet, 11 inches), Olivia Swanson winning the discus (69 feet, 8.5 inches), and Dasha Vasilenko winning the javelin by over 30 feet at 110 feet, 10.50 inches. George took first in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches, Addalei Seimer won the triple jump with a personal-record 30 feet, 7 inches, and Vasilenko cleared 7 feet in the pole vault to win an uncontested field. The only event the Beavers didn’t win was the long jump — won by Fort Vancouvers’ Aprilmicca Cruz — and in that one, they took every successive place from second to 12th.

It was a little more evenly-balanced in the boys meet, but Woodland still came away with wins in four of the seven events. Hayden Clark dominated the javelin to win with a throw of 147 feet, 4.5 inches. Gabriel Parker won the long jump at 20 feet, 7 inches, Ignacio De Jesus won the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches, and Nathaniel Risley and Caeden Kelly both cleared 10 feet to split a two-Beaver pole vault contest.

Parlin picked up a second individual win in the triple jump for MM (38 feet, 5.5 inches), while senior Chastin Murders won the discus at 117 feet, 11.25 inches.

Mark Morris is set to compete at the Twilight Invitational at Kalama on Friday, while Woodland will be at the Willamette Falls Invitational in Oregon City, Ore. on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.